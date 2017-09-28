Top seed Shriyanshi Pardeshi knocked out in pre-quarters of All India Senior Ranking Tournament

Women’s top seed Shriyanshi Pardeshi was knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals of the All India Senior Ranking Tournament in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. Pardeshi, 19, lost to 18-year-old Mugdha Agrey in three games 20-22, 21-17, 21-9 in round three, in a match that lasted 53 minutes.
Second seed Sri Krishna Priya K reached the quarterfinals after beating the unseeded Jamuna Rani R 21-8, 21-15. Third and fourth seeds Sai Uttejitha Rao and Anura Prabhudesai also reached the last eight.
In the men’s singles draw, top seed Pratul Joshi, 22, progressed to the quarterfinals after a three-game win over Siddharath Thakur. Joshi beat the 22-year-old 16th seed 21-19, 21-16 in a match that lasted 45 minutes.
Second seed Shubham Prajapati, 20, lost to the 17-year-old Kiran George 21-15, 21-15 in round three. While third seed Bodhit Joshi was knocked out in the second round itself, fourth seed Harshit Aggarwal reached the quarterfinals with a facile 21-7, 21-18 win over qualifier Kartik Jindal.