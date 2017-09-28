Premier League

Harry Kane reveals recipe for his goal-scoring success – a personal chef

The chef visits the Englishman’s house six days a week and has been helping the striker understand how his body reacts to different foods.

by 
Adrian Dennis/AFP

Harry Kane has revealed that his remarkable goal-scoring feats with Tottenham Hotspur and England over recent months can be traced back to his kitchen.

The 24-year-old striker, who captains England in their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday, has scored goals at a prolific rate since his breakthrough season with Spurs in 2014-’15.

But his scoring has hit new heights this year – 11 goals in five games for club and country at the tail-end of last season, 13 in eight last month – and he partly credits his decision to hire a personal chef.

“Over the last year or so, I’ve changed a lot off the pitch with the nutrition side of it,” Kane told reporters after training with England at Spurs’ base in Enfield, north London on Wednesday.

“It kind of clicked in my head that a football career is so short. It goes so quickly. You’ve just got to make every day count. So I’ve got a chef at home to eat the right food, which is big for recovery.

“You can’t train as hard as you’d like when you have so many games, so you have to make the little gains away from football as well.

“That’s recovery, sleep, eating the right food. That will definitely help me going into a tournament year and hopefully keep me fresh all year round.”

Kane was introduced to his chef, who he did not name, by an acquaintance last December.

The chef visits the house Kane shares with his fiancee, Katie Goodland, and their nine-month-old daughter, Ivy, six days a week and has been helping the striker understand how his body reacts to different foods.

“You could eat healthily all week and then have loads of carbs (carbohydrates) before a game, but you’ve not eaten those carbs all week and your body goes into a little bit of shock,” Kane said.

“It’s more just planning it: when we have double [training] sessions, maybe higher carbs; when the sessions are a bit lighter, it’d be lower.

“I still eat what I was eating, nothing really new. I’m not a big fish fan, but he’s got me eating a bit more fish for my Omega-3 [fatty acids]. A few spices on that to help.”

‘Low and hard’

Asked whether he has a guilty pleasure, Kane lowered his head bashfully and said: “Apple crumble.” Sitting beside Kane, England manager Gareth Southgate said he was “absolutely the sort of role model you want”.

While Kane’s eating habits have changed, his style of shooting has not. The blond front man is renowned for finding the bottom corners of the net and he says Spurs youth coach Bradley Allen played a key role in helping him hone his finishing style.

“I’ve worked on that from a young age – it was always low and hard in the corner,” Kane said. “Some people now try and score the perfect goal, in the top corner to look better, but it doesn’t matter to me. Low and hard across the keeper is the worst one for them to try and save.

“Bradley Allen, under-15s [coach] here, was a great coach for me. We always did extra finishing. Last year he asked me why I kept cutting back on my right foot and not taking it on my left, and he was right. This season, that’s worked out well for me – I’ve scored quite a few with the left foot.”

Kane has always professed himself content at Tottenham, his local club, but for the first time he has opened the door to a move abroad.

“I would never say no or yes. You’d not rule out anything,” he said when asked about the possibility of one day playing overseas. “It’s not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out. I’m very happy here, but we’ll see what happens.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.