India vs Australia 2017

Ashish Nehra’s Yo-Yo endurance test scores almost on par with Kohli, reveals Sehwag

The-38-year-old’s rigorous training regime includes eight hours in the gym everyday, according to his former teammate.

by 
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

Ashish Nehra’s inclusion in the Indian squad for the tree-match Twenty20 series against Australia may have surprised many, mainly because of his age. A 38-year-old fast bowler in T20 Internationals is seldom heard of. But his friend and former teammate Virender Sehwag revealed, on-field fitness is not a concern for the veteran, in fact his score on the “yo-yo” endurance test is on par with that of Virat Kohli, arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

“I was not at all surprised with Nehra’s selection in the T20I team against Australia. I am very happy that he is a part of the team and I want him to play more matches in future,” Sehwag told India TV on Wednesday. Nehra last played for India against England earlier this year and then represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League before suffering an injury.

But perhaps the bigger surprise is the secret behind this fitness – a rigorous training regime.

“The secret behind Nehra’s fitness is when is not playing international cricket, he spends almost 8 hours in the gym (two sessions of 4 hours each). And if today he is a part of the T20 team, it is because he has passed the ‘yo-yo’ test. He scored almost 17-18 in the yo-yo test, touching Virat Kohli’s score,” he added.

The ‘Yo-Yo’ endurance test is one of the most important series of fitness tests that the Indian team regularly goes through in order to stay at the top of the game. In recent times, it has been mandatory for players wanting to make it to the team and was reportedly the reason Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina were left out of the limited overs team.

But it’s also a test that old warhorse Nehra seems to have aced.

“Nehra is a fast bowler and never faces any issues while running. So, he doesn’t endure much problems in clearing the “yo-yo” test. Nehra likes to stay fit and spend time in the gym. It is not that he is doing it forcefully. He likes to run, swim and I think he would have easily covered the distance of 20 meters in the yo-yo test. He has also an advantage of his height. He is over six feet tall and has a long stride,” Sehwag was quoted as saying.

The pacer himself spoke about his physical training and how he manages to retain it despite numerous injuries and 12 surgeries.

“I was religiously following my training schedule, working on my fitness, doing my bowling routines. Things you actually do to make a comeback… And this stage of my career, I don’t need to play for money. I have had 12 surgeries. Ask any sportsman, what it takes to recover from one and here I have been under the knife 12 times. Still, in the morning when I wake up, I am keen to go for training. That’s the motivation,” Nehra told PTI.

Sehwag further backed the 38-year-old to play for India for a couple of years more, maybe even the next World T20 which is three years away. “I don’t think age should be the criteria to play in the world cup. If Nehra is fit, picking up wickets and giving away less runs, then why not? Sanath Jayasuriya played till 42, Sachin Tendulkar played till the age of 40 then why not Ashish Nehra?” Sehwag added.

India play the first T20 match on Saturday in Ranchi.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.