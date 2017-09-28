TENNIS

Milos Raonic’s nightmare season continues as injury forces him to withdraw in Tokyo

The former world No 3, playing his first tournament since undergoing wrist surgery, lasted just eight minutes of his clash with Sugita.

by 
Twitter/@livetennis

Canadian Milos Raonic’s injury woes continued as he was forced to retire from his second-round match against local favourite Yuichi Sugita on Thursday at the Japan Open.

The former world number three, playing his first tournament since undergoing wrist surgery, lasted just eight minutes of his clash with Sugita.

Raonic had looked sharp in battering battered Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

But the third seed was forced to call for the trainer during the first game, clutching his right calf.

He eventually threw in the towel, wincing with discomfort and limping despondently off court.

Raonic’s misfortune is Marin Cilic’s gain, as the Canadian’s retirement opens up the draw for the big-serving Croatian, with no seed left in his half.

Gasquet powers through

The highest-ranked player in the bottom half of the draw is Belgium’s David Goffin, who ended a wretched run of six defeats in his previous six finals by capturing the Shenzhen Open earlier this month.

Goffin, instrumental in Belgium’s run to next month’s Davis Cup final, had a scare against Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden, losing the first set before coming through 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/1).

The Belgian will meet Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the quarter-final after he eased through his encounter with Taipei’s Lu Yen-hsun 6-0, 7-6.

Gasquet inflicted the dreaded “bagel” in the first set against his 63rd-ranked opponent.

The second set was much tighter but Gasquet – who has slipped from seventh to 30th in the world – clinched the tie-break 7-5 to book his place in the last eight after one hour and 28 minutes.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries but a recent return to the second-tier Challenger circuit appears to have boosted his confidence.

Gasquet won last month in Szczecin and he hopes to repeat his 2007 performance in Tokyo, where he reached the final.

Meanwhile, American Steve Johnson followed up his surprise win over Austrian wunderkind Dominic Thiem with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ukraine’s Aleksandr Dolgopolov.

Johnson was especially dominant on first serve, winning an impressive 93% of points and 100% in the first set.

He next faces eighth seed Diego Schwartzman after the Argentine disposed of Australia’s Bernard Tomic.

Cilic heads the Tokyo field this year at a tournament whose list of former champions includes tennis greats Ken Rosewall, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.