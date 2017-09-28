An incredible journey in her own words: India captain Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, is writing an autobiography which will be released in 2018, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday. The book “will provide a candid and revealing look into her personal and sporting life”, according to the publisher’s statement.
“Not only will it be a treat to cherish for her cricketing fans, but also be a captivating story of how an ordinary girl went on to inspire real change and made the world sit up and take notice,” the statement added.
The 35-year-old Raj, who led the Indian team to the final of the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, said that she’s “excited to share my story” and hopes that “people come to like it through this book”.
Raj, an Arjuna award winner, emerged as one of India’s most capable batters with a monumental 214 against England in a Test match at Taunton in 2002, when she was just 19. She is the highest run-getter in women’s cricket with 6,190 One-day International runs.
The Hyderabadi is one of five women with a batting average above 50, and the first player to score seven consecutive fifties in ODIs. Raj has also led her country in two World Cup finals.