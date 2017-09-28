Indian hockey

Australian Hockey League: India A men’s team thrashed 5-2 by Victoria

India A women’s team also lost their encounter to Western Australia 1-2.

Hockey India

The India ‘A’ hockey team was thrashed 5-2 by Victoria in the second round of the Men’s Australian Hockey League in Perth on Thursday, reported PTI.

Goals from Chris Ciriello (18th, 34th and 49th minutes), James Webster (1st minute) and Aaron Klienschmidt (32nd minute) helped the Australians register their first win of Pool C and bag three points. For India, Amit Rohidas (40th and 45th minutes) was the lone player who converted two penalty corners.

India struggled to make the most of their opportunities as their efforts on goal were kept out by the Victorian defence. The third quarter saw attacking play from both the teams and four goals were scored through penalty corners.

At 0-4 down, Rohidas netted the ball through a well-converted penalty corner to open the scoring for the Indians in the 40th minute. The defender converted his second penalty corner of the match in the 45th minute.

Victoria’s Ciriello completed his hat-trick in the 49th minute when he scored through a penalty stroke. India ‘A’ will play Queensland in their next match on Friday.

Women’s team also lose

The India A women’s team also lost their encounter to Western Australia 1-2 in Perth. Western Australia went 1-0 up in the 13th minute of the first quarter via field goal from Shanea Tonkin. Rachael Frusher converted a drag flick in the 19th minute to double the lead.

Skipper Preeti Dubey pulled one back for India in the 56th minute. The India A women’s team is having a terrible season Down Under and is placed fourth in the five-team table.

