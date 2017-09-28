indo-pak ties

Pakistan Cricket Board’s plan to file compensation claim against BCCI not on ICC's agenda: Report

The PCB’s $70 million claim for two home series that India didn’t play against Pakistan was expected to feature during the upcoming executive board meet.

by 
Arif Ali / AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s plan to file a compensation claim with the International Cricket Council against its Board of Control for Cricket in India is unlikely to see the light of day in the near future, reported PTI.

An official of the PCB said that the Board’s plan to file a compensation claim is not on the agenda of the ICC executive board meeting in Auckland early next week. “No, it is not on the agenda and if anything Pakistan will put up this issue for finalisation at the next ICC meeting which will be held after Auckland,” he said.

“The reason for this is, the PCB is still finalising the claim after continuing consultations with a legal firm in London.” PCB chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad will be attending the meeting.

When asked if it is correct if the PCB planned to file a compensation claim of around $70 million for two home series that India didn’t play against Pakistan in 2014 and 2015, the official said: “The PCB will most probably file its claim with the ICC at the next meeting which will be held after Auckland.

“After which the world governing body has to appoint a three or four member disputes resolution committee to hear out the case.” While filing the compensation claim, the PCB would ask the BCCI to show proof and evidence that it did not get the permission of its government to play a bilateral series with Pakistan even at neutral venues, the report added.

“Pakistan’s contention is that the BCCI must show through documentation and evidence that indeed it did try to seek clearance from the government to play the series with Pakistan at neutral venues but their government refused to give the permission,” he said. “

“Our insistence is simple that India’s refusal to play us has cost us lot of money and they have even backed out of the MoU signed with us in 2014 to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023,” the official added. The official said that the legal firm in the United Kingdom has assured the PCB that the MoU constituted a legally binding agreement and it could claim compensation from the BCCI

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.