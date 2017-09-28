Divij Sharan moves into quarter-finals of Taiwan challenger, Bopanna knocked out of China Open

Divij Sharan, on Thursday, was the only Indian left in the ATP Challenger tournament in Kaohsiung after moving to the quarter-finals with doubles partner, American Scott Lipsky.
The feft-handed Sharan and Lipsky, who are top seeds, comprehensively beat the local wild card pair of Jui-Chen Hung and Cheng-Yu Yu 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for just 50 minutes.
The Indo-American pair will face another local wild card pair, Yu Hsiou Lu and Tung-Lin Wu for a place in the last four. Earlier, Sumit Nagal bowed out of the tournament after losing his first round match 4-6, 2-6 to Romanian Marius Copil while Yuki Bhambri lost 3-6, 3-6 to Australia’s John Millman.
Vishnu Vardhan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lost their first round match 2-6, 4-6 to USA’s James Cerretani and Australia’s Marc Polmans, who were second seeds.
Bopanna, Cuevas bow out
Elsewhere, veteran Rohan Bopanna and doubles partner Argentine Pablo Cuevas were stunned in the quarter-finals of the China Open.
The Indo-Argentine duo were all at see after a posting a convincing first round win to crash to a slender 5-7, 6-7 (6-8) defeat to Australia’s John Peers and Finland’s Henri Kontinen in was a nail-biting contest.