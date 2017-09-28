Ranji Trophy: Pragyan Ojha released by Bengal ahead of opener against Services

Pragyan Ojha’s tussle over his release finally ended on Thursday when the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) decided to issue a “no objection certificate” to the spinner that will allow him to return to his home team Hyderabad after two seasons, reported PTI.
Ojha had written to CAB stating that due to family reasons it was difficult for him to leave Hyderabad and pleaded that it would be detrimental to his career if he missed matches at this stage. “I had a discussion with (president) Sourav Ganguly and we have agreed to release him on sympathetic grounds,” CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.
However, Ojha will not be able to play Hyderabad’s Ranji opener versus Maharashtra on Friday. “We will only play him after getting the NOC,” said HCA secretary T Sheshnarayan. Bengal face Services in their Group D opener.
