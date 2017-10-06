When the Indian U-17 team takes the field, results should cease to matter

Captain Amarjit Kiyam had a moment of self-reflection at the press conference ahead of India’s group stage games in New Delhi. “We’re away from our friends, family for three years. We play only for our fans.”

At the age of 16 and 17, what else does one expect from these boys? Surely not results, surely not, coming from a fractured system such as India’s. At the very outset of the tournament, let’s set our priorities straight - the method and effort is all these young men should be judged upon and not the result.

And, are we in a position to judge at all, we who choose to watch the Premier League, La Liga and Champions League week in, week out but have never gathered 500 people to watch the final of an age group I-League? For these 21, a crowd of 60,000 in Delhi will be a new experience.

How many knew the 8 players from Manipur until a month back? How many knew the story of Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, who lost his father to thyroid cancer two months before the World Cup or the story of Sanjeev Stalin whose mother sells clothes on the footpath?

Many from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli to president Ramnath Kovind have wished the team good luck but as is often the case with Indian football, only one voice made complete sense.

“We are not going to give you wisdom about dealing with pressure or taking none of it. You have trained hard and this is your time. Take the stage, we will take the stands,” said Indian senior captain Sunil Chhetri in an emotional message to the boys.

He was right. The boys, 21 of them, don’t need this hype, don’t need the weight of expectations on them. Those associated with the game will know that these are the just baby steps and the Under-17 World Cup cannot bring sweeping changes to the system.

The amount spent on this team, Rs 24 crores, has been highlighted and the fact that this is the most prepared Indian team ever, has also been well documented. But rarely has anyone highlighted that the other players who come to this World Cup come with 10 or more years of football under their belt. Three years of preparation and splurge cannot overcome decades of mismanagement.

After all, the parameters of what would make this tournament a success are hazy. Initial targets were set at four points but that was always unrealistic against opponents with systems and pedigrees miles ahead of India’s.

This Indian team lost 4-0 to the USA at last year’s AIFF Youth Cup. US coach John Hackworth pointed out that conditions were different, that there would be a crowd of 40,000-plus backing the home team.

In the US, they come up against a team who have a striker in Josh Sargent who has scored four goals at the Under-20 World Cup and will be joining German club Werder Bremen in the winter transfer window; Timothy Weah, son of the legendary George Weah, who’s followed his father’s footsteps to join PSG; a 191 cm keeper in Carlos Dos Santos who plies his trade at Benfica and a defender in Serginho Dest from the famed Ajax academy.

India, by contrast, don’t have a single player in Europe and will play their first ever World Cup game while US will be making their 17th appearance at this level. Colombia will be playing at this level for the sixth time, with a best finish of third in 2003. Ghana made four finals out of five in the 1990’s and are twice World Champions at this level.

The skipper speaks for all of us at @bengalurufc in this message to the @IndianFootball U17s ahead of their big day. #FIFAU17WC #India2017🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0soZnj9GLi — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 5, 2017

It’s an extremely tough group that India have been drawn into and every goal, every tackle, every goal-saving interception should rightly be applauded.

Games are changed in a moment and India must be on their guard for the first 30 minutes against a very good US team. How they play the first half an hour could define the rest of the tournament for this Indian team.

The gulf between the teams is vast, as both coaches acknowledged in their media interactions. Football is a funny old game though, and does not always necessarily go to script.

What should be noted though, is that these 21 do not owe Indian football lovers a favour, do not owe it to the system or anybody else to go out there and win or score goals or keep clean sheets, that these 21 should not shoulder the burden for generations of missing footballers, for millions of training sessions which should have been held but have not, for a system slowly stirring back to life after being in a comatose state for so long, for creaky infrastructure with dilapidated benches and muddy grounds or even for men who might or might not have been on the cusp of playing in the World Cup six decades ago.

They must not be held accountable nor should they be made scapegoats. In football as in life, there is no magic wand nor a genie to be summoned from a lamp. Over the next week, this must be kept in mind while observing the Indian games.

The only people they owe it to are themselves; to go out there and play the game of their lives, and to enjoy it while they do. De Matos said it best himself, “They are not obliged to win, they are obliged to play to win.”