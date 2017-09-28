India vs Australia 2017

India vs Australia 1st T20I preview: History favours rampant hosts, Smith and Co eye redemption

Virat Kohli and Co boast of a 9-3 head-to-head record against their opponents.

by 
Deepak Malik/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

A confident India seek to extend their domination, while a hapless Australia aim for a change of fortunes in the three-match Twenty20 International series, starting on Friday at Ranchi. The hosts won the five-match One-day International series with a 4-1 win to reclaim the number one spot.

A reliable pool of bowlers in both pace and spin department to complement their traditional batting might is what makes Virat Kohli’s side look compact. The rise of Hardik Pandya, along with the guile of the two wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal made life difficult for Australia in the one-day series.

History favours India in T20 cricket as they boast of a 9-3 head-to-head record over the visitors. In the last T20I bilateral series, India completed a 3-0 clean sweep Down Under in January last year and have lost only once out of the five series played between the two nations.

For India, all eyes will be on old warhorse Ashish Nehra, who has been recalled for the T20I series having last donned the national colours against England in February. The 38-year-old’s his death bowling ability will be a welcome mix to the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-Jasprit Bumrah axis.

Nehra has played 26 T20Is and took 34 wickets and still has the world batsmen in awe, something that was seen during the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign in the Indian Premier League. With 222 runs at 55.50 and six wickets in the ODI series, Pandya has established himself as a match-winner.

Pandya along with Kedar Jadhav will be the two key Indian all-rounders while opener Rohit Sharma, the top run-getter in the ODI series (296 runs) lend India firepower and batting depth. Shikhar Dhawan, who had opted out of the ODI series, is back into the setup. KL Rahul has been chosen ahead of Ajinkya Rahane despite the latter slamming four successive ODI fifties. The Karnataka batsman’s return from a shoulder injury has not gone to plan as he did not get a chance in the ODI series.

For Australia, it’s paramount to get back to winning rhythm with the Ashes beckoning in a month’s time. Their supposed over-dependence on Steve Smith and David Warner and the middle order’s failure to capitalise is seen as the reason behind Australia’s recent woes.

Since his outstanding tour of India in February and March, Smith has managed just 347 runs at 34.70 in 10 ODIs. With an unreliable middle order, the onus will be on the opening duo of Warner and Aaron Finch to give them a strong start. Finch scored 250 runs in three innings while Warner made 245 runs from five outings in the just-concluded ODI series.

Uncapped left-arm speedster Jason Behrendorff, along with wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine, all-rounders Moises Henriques and Dan Christian are the new additions in Australia’s T20I squad.

With James Pattinson ruled out for the Ashes, Behrendorff will be closely monitored in the T20I series. He, along with Nathan Coulter-Nile – the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series – form Australia’s pace battery. Behrendorff maintained that the “morale” of the side is good despite ODI series humbling. “We speak a lot about having a good attitude at training and games. We are doing everything we can to remain positive. That’s a big part for the new guys coming into the group. We need to keep the ground buzzing,” the rookie pacer said.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine (wk), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.