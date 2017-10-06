Fifa Under 17 World Cup, India vs USA Live: USA dominate early exchanges
Follow live updates from New Delhi as India make their debut at a FIFA global event.
What a moment this was:
After 5 mins, India 0 - 0 USA: USA with all the early pressure after India won the first free kick of the night. GK Dheeraj already the most busy player. 4th minute sees panic in the Indian penalty box. Dheeraj with a fine save. The crowd finds its voice again as Komal counter-attacks but the ball goes out of bounds.
08:00 pm: India with 3 defenders on paper. They have plenty of width in this line-up with Ninthoi, Thatal and Rahul KP starting but one suspects that de Matos has opted for a 5-4-1 against the might of US. Aniket will be the sole striker forIndia
We’re seconds away from kick-off!
07:51 pm: The teams are out in the middle. The captains introduce their players to PM Modi.
Loud chants of INDIA INDIA! Deafening, says Arka Bhattacharya from JLN Stadium
07:30 pm: The pre-match ceremony is underway, as PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore are felicitating the legends of Indian football. PK Banerjee, IM Vijayan, Bhaskar Ganguly, Oinam BemBem Devi and of course, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri.
India’s line-up today, the first XI players to play for the nation in a World Cup:
GK: Dheeraj
Defenders: Sanjeev, Anwar, Jitendra, Rahul
Midfielders: Ninthoi, Amarjit (C), Suresh, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal
Forward: Aniket
07:10 pm: The lineups are in, folks!
07: 00 pm: It’s all over here at the JLN in the first match. Ghana beat Colombia 1-0 in the tournament opener.The two-time World champions from Africa always looked in control and won it courtesy of a first half strike from their no 10 Emmanuel Toku. Colombia looked completely drained by the end of it and Ghana now have three points on the board while Colombia will look to pick up their first points against India on the 9th.
In Navi Mumbai, New Zealand pull of a creditable 1-1 draw against Turkey.
6:55 pm: As we wait for the match to start, here’s a reminder for fans not to expect results from the Indian Under-17 squad and just back them to enjoy the greatest moments in their lives.
They should not shoulder the burden for generations of missing footballers, for millions of training sessions which should have been held but have not, for a system slowly stirring back to life after being in a comatose state for so long, for creaky infrastructure with dilapidated benches and muddy grounds, or even for men who may or may not have been on the cusp of playing in the World Cup six decades ago.
They must not be held accountable, nor should they be made scapegoats. In football, as in life, there is no magic wand nor a genie to be summoned from a lamp. Over the next week, this must be kept in mind while observing the Indian games.
The only people they owe it to are themselves – to go out there and play the game of their lives, and to enjoy it while they do. India coach Luis Norton de Matos said it best himself: “They are not obliged to win, they are obliged to play to win.”
6:50 pm: Our correspondent Arka Bhattacharya with the updates from JLN Stadium:
Colombia are wilting under the humidity in their match against Ghana [trailing 1-0]. The weather could be India’s 13th man, 12th man obviously being the hundreds of fans that are supposed to come in here tonight. 24,000-plus are already in the JLN Stadium for Colombia-Ghana as the crowd keeps swelling and building up as we approach the start of the India-US game .
6:45 pm: Hello and welcome to a historic day in Indian football. Irrespective of what happends on the football field at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, October 6, 2017 will go down in India’s history as a significant date – when the nation plays in a World Cup match for the first time. Hosts India take on regulars USA in what promises to be a tasty debut for India at the global stage.
This is Vinayakk Mohanarangan and I am joined by our football correspondent Arka Bhattacharya in New Delhi, at the stadium. Stay with us for the next 3 hours and change, as we bring to you live updates from India’s Group B encounter against the States.