2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa Under 17 World Cup, India vs USA Live: USA dominate early exchanges

Follow live updates from New Delhi as India make their debut at a FIFA global event.

by  & 
Sony LIV

What a moment this was:

After 5 mins, India 0 - 0 USA: USA with all the early pressure after India won the first free kick of the night. GK Dheeraj already the most busy player. 4th minute sees panic in the Indian penalty box. Dheeraj with a fine save. The crowd finds its voice again as Komal counter-attacks but the ball goes out of bounds.

08:00 pm: India with 3 defenders on paper. They have plenty of width in this line-up with Ninthoi, Thatal and Rahul KP starting but one suspects that de Matos has opted for a 5-4-1 against the might of US. Aniket will be the sole striker forIndia

We’re seconds away from kick-off!

07:51 pm: The teams are out in the middle. The captains introduce their players to PM Modi.

Loud chants of INDIA INDIA! Deafening, says Arka Bhattacharya from JLN Stadium

07:50 pm: On that note, have you played our Indian football quiz yet? Take a shot here:

07:30 pm: The pre-match ceremony is underway, as PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore are felicitating the legends of Indian football. PK Banerjee, IM Vijayan, Bhaskar Ganguly, Oinam BemBem Devi and of course, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri.

Preview: Exposure tours, burnouts, regime changes. Arka Bhattacharya relives India’s winding road to the Under-17 World Cup. Read here:

India’s line-up today, the first XI players to play for the nation in a World Cup:

GK: Dheeraj
Defenders: Sanjeev, Anwar, Jitendra, Rahul
Midfielders: Ninthoi, Amarjit (C), Suresh, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal

Forward: Aniket

07:10 pm: The lineups are in, folks!

Frame this! The First XI Indian Players at a FIFA World Cup
Frame this! The First XI Indian Players at a FIFA World Cup

07: 00 pm: It’s all over here at the JLN in the first match. Ghana beat Colombia 1-0 in the tournament opener.The two-time World champions from Africa always looked in control and won it courtesy of a first half strike from their no 10 Emmanuel Toku. Colombia looked completely drained by the end of it and Ghana now have three points on the board while Colombia will look to pick up their first points against India on the 9th.

In Navi Mumbai, New Zealand pull of a creditable 1-1 draw against Turkey.

6:55 pm: As we wait for the match to start, here’s a reminder for fans not to expect results from the Indian Under-17 squad and just back them to enjoy the greatest moments in their lives.

They should not shoulder the burden for generations of missing footballers, for millions of training sessions which should have been held but have not, for a system slowly stirring back to life after being in a comatose state for so long, for creaky infrastructure with dilapidated benches and muddy grounds, or even for men who may or may not have been on the cusp of playing in the World Cup six decades ago.

They must not be held accountable, nor should they be made scapegoats. In football, as in life, there is no magic wand nor a genie to be summoned from a lamp. Over the next week, this must be kept in mind while observing the Indian games.

The only people they owe it to are themselves – to go out there and play the game of their lives, and to enjoy it while they do. India coach Luis Norton de Matos said it best himself: “They are not obliged to win, they are obliged to play to win.”

Read the entire piece here:

6:50 pm: Our correspondent Arka Bhattacharya with the updates from JLN Stadium:

Colombia are wilting under the humidity in their match against Ghana [trailing 1-0]. The weather could be India’s 13th man, 12th man obviously being the hundreds of fans that are supposed to come in here tonight. 24,000-plus are already in the JLN Stadium for Colombia-Ghana as the crowd keeps swelling and building up as we approach the start of the India-US game .

6:45 pm: Hello and welcome to a historic day in Indian football. Irrespective of what happends on the football field at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, October 6, 2017 will go down in India’s history as a significant date – when the nation plays in a World Cup match for the first time. Hosts India take on regulars USA in what promises to be a tasty debut for India at the global stage.

This is Vinayakk Mohanarangan and I am joined by our football correspondent Arka Bhattacharya in New Delhi, at the stadium. Stay with us for the next 3 hours and change, as we bring to you live updates from India’s Group B encounter against the States.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.