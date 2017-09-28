IOC suspends Brazil’s Olympic body over alleged vote-buying scandal for Rio 2016

The International Olympic Committee on Friday provisionally suspended Brazil’s national Olympic body over the alleged involvement of its head Carlos Nuzman in a vote-buying scandal.

The IOC also suspended Nuzman from all his positions, stripped him of his honorary membership and removed him from the coordination committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nuzman was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday as part of a probe into allegations he helped buy votes from the IOC to secure Rio’s hosting of the 2016 Games.

The IOC said that “to protect the interests of the Brazilian athletes” the decision had no bearing on the country’s teams. “Therefore, the IOC will accept a Brazilian Olympic Team in the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018,” it said in a statement.

‘Unfair Play - Second Half’

Following an investigation dubbed “Unfair Play” that spanned several countries, Brazilian officials last month said Nuzman was the “lynchpin” in a plot to bribe the International Olympic Committee into awarding Rio de Janeiro last year’s Games.

At the time, Nuzman was detained and questioned and authorities confiscated his passport. Investigators also searched the offices of Brazil’s Olympic Committee and several companies suspected of links to the scandal.

Thursday’s operation in Rio was dubbed “Unfair Play - Second Half.”

Authorities allege that former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, who is serving a 14-year prison term for bribery and money laundering, was the mastermind of the plot, which saw $2 million in bribes paid to Papa Massata Diack, the son of Senegalese IOC member Lamine Diack, before the 2009 vote.

Businessman Arturo Soares, known as “King Arthur,” a top contractor for Cabral’s administration, allegedly delivered the payment three days before the IOC vote in Copenhagen in October 2009. Rio beat bids from Chicago, Madrid and Tokyo to host the 2016 games.