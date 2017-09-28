Steve Smith ruled out of T20I series after suffering shoulder injury, Warner to lead Australia

Australia captain Steve Smith, on Saturday, was ruled out of the Twenty20 International series against India after suffering a shoulder injury. Opener David Warner will lead the team in Smith’s absence. All-rounder Marus Stoinis, who was a part of the One-day International series, has been drafted into the T20I squad.
Smith endured a nasty fall while fielding during the fifth ODI at Nagpur. Since then, he has been experiencing soreness, which is hampering his batting and throwing abilities, reported cricket.com.au. “He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover,” said team doctor Richard Saw.
Smith, who is heading back home, is expected to be ready for the domestic Sheffield Shield tournament, and subsequently, the all-important Ashes at home, “He will have further investigation upon his return to Australia but we remain confident he will be available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season,” Saw added.
India and Australia face each other at Ranchi for the first T20I. The hosts comprehensively beat Smith’s side 4-1 in the five-match ODI series.