PKL: Fortunegiants edge out Pink Panthers, Warriors beat Puneri Paltan in wildcard match

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in the first inter-zone wildcard match of Pro Kabaddi League at Jaipur on Saturday. The Fortunegiants held their nerve as they inflicted an all out in the 39th minute to seal the match, PTI reported.
Chandran Ranjit scored seven raid points for the rampant Fortunegiants side. Jaipur’s strength, their defence, fluffed their lines at crucial moments as they crashed another defeat. The PKL debutants are now top of the table in Zone A with 72 points from 19 matches. The inaugural winners are fifth with 45 points from 16 matches.
Warriors beat Paltan
Bengal Warriors prevailed over Puneri Paltan 25-19 in an inter zone wildcard match. Warriors’ defence, anchored by Shrikant Tewatia and Maninder Singh, were in fine form. Overall, the Warriors recorded 13 tackle points.
Tewatia scored six tackle points for his side while Maninder picked up five raid points in what was a low-scoring tie. Deepak Hooda waged a lone battle, recording seven points for Paltan but his teammates cut a cropper.
Warriors continue to sit at the top of the table in Zone B with 69 points from 20 matches. Paltan are third in Zone A with 58 points from 15 matches. There was not much to choose from between the two teams for much of the contest.
With less than ten minutes on the clock, Vinod Kumar helped his side steal a march over their opponents with a fine two-point raid, giving his side a three-point lead at 18-15. The Bengal-based outfit capitalised on their advantage to see out a win.