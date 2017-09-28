2017 U17 World Cup

FIFA Under-17 WC: Three things we learnt about India’s next opponents Colombia and Ghana

Colombia need to be more incisive in attack, while Ghana have some serious pace to burn.

by 
FIFA Media

While India went down 0-3 to USA in their first group stage match, Group A also saw Ghana take the early initiative through Sadiq Ibrahim’s 39th minute strike as they downed Colombia 1-0 in the first match on Friday in New Delhi at the Fifa Under 17 World Cup.

Colombian coach Orlando Restrepo claimed that the South Americans had more chances but in reality, the Africans were in command throughout the match as they produced more shots (17 to 15) and shots on target (6 to 3).

Led by captain Eric Ayiah, the Ghanians were returning to the World Cup after three editions and coach Samuel Fabin had told local media that they would like to relive the glory days of the 90’s, as they had a positive start to the tournament.

With India playing Ghana and Colombia in the next two games, here’s what we learned about the two teams from their encounter:

Play

Ghana’s pace will trouble

Ibrahim in particular troubled the opposition defence to no end as coach Fabin said that the forward had not played the Under-17 African Cup of Nations but had been raring to go at the World Cup in India.

At the AFCON, captain Eric Ayiah had scored four goals en route to a runners-up position for Ghana as they lost to Mali by a single goal. Ayiah, Emmanuel Toku and Ibrahim looked to get behind the defence on as many occasions as possible, as a tired Colombian defence found it harder to contain the African team.

When the moment arrived, it was Ayiah who popped up with the assist as he stretched the play to the left before fizzing in a low cross which Ibrahim converted at the far post. Ibrahim troubled the Colombian defence all evening as Ghana should really have won by a larger margin.

Colombian attack unimaginative

The South Americans had the lion’s share of possession, 56%, but failed to make it count as Ghana rarely seemed trouble barring a single occasion when Leandro Campaz broke through on goal but shot straight at goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who had precious little else to do in the entire match.

The South Americans gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times and they exposed themselves to Ghana’s pace on the counter. Restrepo even tried switching Campaz’s flank but to no avail.

The Colombian coach later admitted that he might have got his tactics wrong, as Ghana recorded an easy opening win.

No ball, no problem

Ghana seemed comfortable playing without the ball as they pressed the Colombians, without attempting to control possession themselves.

They had men behind the ball at all times and were willing to play the ball into the channels as the midfield combined to produce some wonderful football. Runners from deep attacked the Colombian goal at will as the last ten minutes and could have fetched the Black Starlets another strike to extend their margin.

As for Colombia, their next match against India is a 8 pm kickoff, which should suit the South Americans more. India would be better off watching Ghana’s nullification of Los Cafeteros.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.