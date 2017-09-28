FIFA Under-17 WC: Three things we learnt about India’s next opponents Colombia and Ghana

While India went down 0-3 to USA in their first group stage match, Group A also saw Ghana take the early initiative through Sadiq Ibrahim’s 39th minute strike as they downed Colombia 1-0 in the first match on Friday in New Delhi at the Fifa Under 17 World Cup.

Colombian coach Orlando Restrepo claimed that the South Americans had more chances but in reality, the Africans were in command throughout the match as they produced more shots (17 to 15) and shots on target (6 to 3).

Led by captain Eric Ayiah, the Ghanians were returning to the World Cup after three editions and coach Samuel Fabin had told local media that they would like to relive the glory days of the 90’s, as they had a positive start to the tournament.

With India playing Ghana and Colombia in the next two games, here’s what we learned about the two teams from their encounter:

Ghana’s pace will trouble

Ibrahim in particular troubled the opposition defence to no end as coach Fabin said that the forward had not played the Under-17 African Cup of Nations but had been raring to go at the World Cup in India.

At the AFCON, captain Eric Ayiah had scored four goals en route to a runners-up position for Ghana as they lost to Mali by a single goal. Ayiah, Emmanuel Toku and Ibrahim looked to get behind the defence on as many occasions as possible, as a tired Colombian defence found it harder to contain the African team.

When the moment arrived, it was Ayiah who popped up with the assist as he stretched the play to the left before fizzing in a low cross which Ibrahim converted at the far post. Ibrahim troubled the Colombian defence all evening as Ghana should really have won by a larger margin.

Colombian attack unimaginative

The South Americans had the lion’s share of possession, 56%, but failed to make it count as Ghana rarely seemed trouble barring a single occasion when Leandro Campaz broke through on goal but shot straight at goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who had precious little else to do in the entire match.

The South Americans gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times and they exposed themselves to Ghana’s pace on the counter. Restrepo even tried switching Campaz’s flank but to no avail.

The Colombian coach later admitted that he might have got his tactics wrong, as Ghana recorded an easy opening win.

No ball, no problem

Ghana seemed comfortable playing without the ball as they pressed the Colombians, without attempting to control possession themselves.

They had men behind the ball at all times and were willing to play the ball into the channels as the midfield combined to produce some wonderful football. Runners from deep attacked the Colombian goal at will as the last ten minutes and could have fetched the Black Starlets another strike to extend their margin.

As for Colombia, their next match against India is a 8 pm kickoff, which should suit the South Americans more. India would be better off watching Ghana’s nullification of Los Cafeteros.