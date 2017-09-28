India vs Australia, first T20I Live: Australia lose Warner, Maxwell early
After a 4-1 series win in the ODIs, a confident Indian side takes on Steve Smith-less Aussies.
After 6 overs, Australia 49/1: Australia can be happy with that powerplay. Pandya is struggling a bit and might not complete his quota. Finch takes him on again, 13 from that over. Bhuvi, as always, keeps it nice and tight.
After 4 overs, Australia 28/1: Pandya goes for runs in his first over. Finch hits a couple of boundaries off the last two balls, takes 10 from that over. Meanwhile, Maxwell from the other end is...
After 2 overs, Australia 15/1: Bhuvi and Bumrah start off for India. Warner started off in fine fashion with two boundaries but Bhuvi had the last laugh. Bumrah from the other end and Finch takes the attack to him, lofting over mid off for four. Maxwell is the new man in. Pandya to bowl the third.
Wicket in the first over: David Warner is gone! Delight for Bhuvi. His IPL captain and today’s Australia captain is dismissed in the very first over – played on after two boundaries. Big wicket for India. Warner walks back with a wry smile on his face.
07:00 pm: All in readiness in Dhoni-land for the match to start.
06:30 pm: Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first, with a bit of rain around. Weather the biggest factor in his decision he says. Dhawan replaces Rahane, Kuldeep in for Axar from the last ODI lineup.
06:25 pm: Hello all, welcome to the live blog of the first of the three T20 internationals between India and Australia in Dhoni-land - Ranchi.