Scroll

Dominant Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in marquee group match of U-17 World Cup

The Spaniards made a flying start and took the lead in the fifth minute the favourites soon struck back.

by 
Paulinho celebrates the second goal. | FIFA Twitter

A dominant Brazil made a strong statement of their top title contender status with a 2-1 victory over Spain in a Group D marquee clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here today.

In a much-anticipated encounter in front of a sell-out crowd, Spain made a flying start and took the lead in the fifth minute through an own goal by Brazil defender Wesley, but soon lost the plot as the Brazilians turned the table on them.

Brazil, the overwhelming favourites of the packed stadium, took control of the match just after conceding the goal with far more possession and attacking. They scored through Lincoln (25th minute) and Paulinho (45+1).

The absence of Vinicius Junior was not felt as Brazil’s attacking trio of Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner played better than their Spanish counterparts. Alan and Marcos Antonio gave the trio enough support.

Heat and humidity

Spain, who had five players from the famous La Masia academy and four from Real Madrid academy, were hit hard by the high humidity of Kochi while the Brazilians were able to cope with the situation as they had been in India for more than 10 days.

The fast-paced and open match between the champion sides of South America and Europe initially promised to be a goal fest but it was not to be. The neat exchange of passes, swift movement in attack and counter-attack were all there to see, though.

Spain began the match brightly, pressing hard in the attacking third and drew the first blood in the fifth minute. Ferran Torres got the better of his marker at the right flank and sent an inch-perfect low cross for Mohammed Moukhliss to send the ball in the direction of the post.

The last touch, however, was that of Wesley and an own goal was awarded against his name.

Lincoln restored parity for Brazil. Photo credit: Fifa Twitter
Lincoln restored parity for Brazil. Photo credit: Fifa Twitter

Spain dominated for a few minutes after the first goal but Brazil soon began to impose themselves on the match. Paulinho drilled in a low shot in the 18th minute, which the Spain goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez deflected off his hands and Lincoln missed the target off the rebound.

It was a matter of time before Brazil restored parity as Paulinho, Lincoln and Brenner began to have clear looks at the Spain goal which fell in the 25th minute.

A brilliant grounded cross from the left by Brenner found Lincoln in the perfect position inside the box and he slotted the ball home in his second attempt.

Then, in the 34th minute, Spain defender Mateu Jaume was taken off due to dehydration and was replaced by Victor Perea Gomez.

Brazil took the lead in the first half injury time through Paulinho. Marcos Antonio’s brilliant lobbed pass found the forward in a perfect position to fire it in and make it 2 -1 for the South American side.

Spain did better in the second session and pressed hard for the equaliser, but Brazil defence stood firm.

It was end-to-end action in most part of the second session. Spain looked for goals but Brazil hit them on the counter at will.

Marcos Antonio took on his marker and beat him for pace on one such opportunity, but his cross for Paulinho in the middle was cut out by the Spanish goalkeeper.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.