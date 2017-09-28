Indian hockey

‘We aim to retain No 1 status’: India hockey captain Manpreet Singh confident of success in Asia Cup

India go into the tournament as the top-ranked team and will face Japan in the opener on October 11 in Dhaka.

Hockey India/Facebook

India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh backed the team to retain their No 1 status in Asia when they open their campaign against Japan in the Asia Cup on October 11, reported PTI on Sunday.

India will go into the tournament as top ranked team and will take on Japan, Bangladesh and Pakistan in their Pool A matches to qualify for the super four stage.

After a six-week national camp under High-Performance Director David John and new chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, the 18-member squad is ready to get the job done.

“We are aware that we go into this tournament as the highest ranked team and we aim to keep up the No 1 status,” said Singh ahead of the team’s departure for Dhaka on Sunday. “However, every team will come with the intention to win the title so we can’t take any team lightly thinking they are ranked lower than us.”

Excitement over Pakistan tie

The Indian men’s team also clocked in some good practice matches against the Indian Army squad over the last week to ensure well-rounded preparation.

“We have trained well in the lead up to the tournament. Our new chief coach Sjoerd is happy with our structure and style of play, so he has not tried to change too many aspects,” said Singh. “We believe while we play teams like Japan, Bangladesh or even Pakistan, we just need to stick to our basics and play simple hockey.”

After beating their arch-rivals twice during the Hockey World League semi-final in June this year, India will again meet Pakistan in their third Pool A match on October 15.

“Yes there will always be anticipation and excitement for the lovers of the sport to watch an India Vs Pakistan match. But for us, the aim is simple beat every team in our pool and make it to the next stage,” said Singh.

