Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association accepts India’s Deepti Sharma’s request to release her

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has released India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma as requested by the player.
The 20-year-old, who was one of the star performers during India’s Women’s World Cup campaign, hails from Saharanpur and has played most of her cricket in the northern state. However, she had recently sought a No Objection Certificate from the UPCA to release her.
“We had no reason to hold her back,” said UPCA acting secretary Yudhveer Singh. “She is young and is looking to safeguard her future which is obviously her call. She is a talented player and we wish she plays well for her new team.”
Singh, however, refused to reveal the reason behind the player’s exit. Former UPCA secretary Rajiv Shukla said that he had even tried to reach out to Sharma, but did not force her to stay as he believed she was getting a job in the Railways. However, the youngster is yet to finalise the move to Railways and is also contemplating other offers.
“I have still not decided where I will play. We are still working out certain modalities,” Sharma said. Meanwhile, Sharma has also applied to play for Baroda. However, the Baroda Cricket Association has yet to confirm the move.
“We have received an application from her, but our Cricket Improvement Committee has yet to deliberate over the issue,” said Baroda Cricket Association general secretary Snehal Parikh. “Once they give an approval, the matter will be taken up by the managing committee.”
Sharma had scored 363 runs in eight innings at an average of 59.50 and scalped 12 wickets during the Women’s World Cup.