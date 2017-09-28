Women's Cricket

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association accepts India’s Deepti Sharma’s request to release her

The 20-year-old all-rounder has applied to play for Baroda.

by 
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has released India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma as requested by the player.

The 20-year-old, who was one of the star performers during India’s Women’s World Cup campaign, hails from Saharanpur and has played most of her cricket in the northern state. However, she had recently sought a No Objection Certificate from the UPCA to release her.

“We had no reason to hold her back,” said UPCA acting secretary Yudhveer Singh. “She is young and is looking to safeguard her future which is obviously her call. She is a talented player and we wish she plays well for her new team.”

Singh, however, refused to reveal the reason behind the player’s exit. Former UPCA secretary Rajiv Shukla said that he had even tried to reach out to Sharma, but did not force her to stay as he believed she was getting a job in the Railways. However, the youngster is yet to finalise the move to Railways and is also contemplating other offers.

“I have still not decided where I will play. We are still working out certain modalities,” Sharma said. Meanwhile, Sharma has also applied to play for Baroda. However, the Baroda Cricket Association has yet to confirm the move.

“We have received an application from her, but our Cricket Improvement Committee has yet to deliberate over the issue,” said Baroda Cricket Association general secretary Snehal Parikh. “Once they give an approval, the matter will be taken up by the managing committee.”

Sharma had scored 363 runs in eight innings at an average of 59.50 and scalped 12 wickets during the Women’s World Cup.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.