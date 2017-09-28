Premier League

Manchester United will have to face Liverpool without injured Marouane Fellaini: Report

The 29-year-old hurt his left knee after falling awkwardly during Belgium’s World Cup 2018 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been ruled out of the club’s crucial Premier League match against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield next Saturday after injuring himself on international duty, according to a report in The Guardian.

Fellaini injured his left knee after falling awkwardly and limped off the pitch just 29 minutes into Belgium’s World Cup 2018 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday. The 29-year-old has strained his medial knee ligaments and is expected to take “a number of weeks” to recover, the report said. Manchester United have not yet confirmed the injury officially.

Fellaini has been a regular starter for United after Paul Pogba injured his hamstring last month. With the Belgian set to join the Frenchman on the sidelines, Ander Herrera will mostly likely get the call-up to the starting XI to partner Nemanja Matic in United’s midfield. The Spaniard has mainly come off the bench so far this season.

The trip to Anfield kicks off a busy October for the Red Devils, with matches against Benfica (away) in the Champions League, Huddersfield Town (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home) in the Premier League, and Swansea City (away) in the League Cup yet to come. After hosting Benfica in the Champions League return leg, United will then travel to London to take on defending champions Chelsea in the Premier League on November 5.

While it isn’t yet clear how long Fellaini will be out, his absence will not please United manager Jose Mourinho, considering the Belgian has scored four goals in six appearances this season. Mourinho has more reason to frown considering Belgium had already qualified for the World Cup before Saturday’s match but manager Roberto Martinez still chose to play Fellaini.

Romelu Lukaku, United’s other Belgian recruit, did not play the Bosnia match because of an ankle problem but has not been ruled out for their next qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday.

