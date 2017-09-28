2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Star winger Jadon Sancho scores twice in England’s 4-0 rout of Chile

England had as many as 21 shots at the goal out of which nine were on target as the Group F match gradually turned into a one-sided affair.

by 
PTI

A star-studded England lived up to their billing as star winger Jadon Sancho scored twice in a 4-0 rout of Chile in a highly entertaining group match of the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday.

England, the European qualifying tournament runners-up, toyed with their South American rivals with 64 per cent ball possession and Chile were at the mercy of the rampaging Young Lions forwards several times.

Sancho struck in the 51st and 60th minutes, while Callum Hudson Odoi (5th) and Angel Gomes (81st) were the other scorers.

Chile, the South American runners-up looked clueless and failed to counter the wave of English attacks.

They had just four attempts at the England goal, all of them off target.

Chile were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when goalkeeper Julio Borquez was shown a straight read card for a harsh foul on an opposition player.

France embarrass New Caledonia 7-1 in Guwahati

Fancied France kicked off their campaign on a rousing note, inflicting a 7-1 humiliation on debutants New Caledonia in a Group E match in Guwahati on Sunday.

A formidable force in international football, France were on the ball from the word go at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, and their hapless opponents were on the backfoot throughout the match.

Interestingly, the French scored six of their seven goals in the first half.

The European heavyweights opened the account when Bernard Iwa scored an own goal to give France the lead in the fifth minute.

Amine Gouiri doubled the lead in the 20th minute when he found the back of the net from the centre of the box after being fed by Yacine Adli.

Ten minutes later, Claudio Gomes made it 3-0 for France, this time Gouiri making the assist. Gouiri was soon back to his scoring ways as he hit the target barely three minutes later off an Adli pass.

In the 40th minute, it turned from bad to worse for New Caledonia as Maxence Caqueret made use of Adli’s headed pass to score France’s fifth goal.

And if that was not enough, France benefited when New Caledonia conceded another own goal this time through Kiam Wanesse.

The scoreline read 6-0 in favour of France at the half time and even though they continued to be at the receiving end after the break as well, New Caledonia conceded only once while scoring one.

In the 90th minute, New Caledonia scored their first goal when Sidri Wadenges’ left-footed shot from the right found the back of the net. He was assisted by Cyril Nyipie’s cross following a set piece situation.

France completed the rout when Wilson Isidor scored in the first minute of injury time.

The margin could have been bigger had France’s Caqueret not missed a penalty in the 54th minute.

