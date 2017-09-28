World Cup 2018 qualifiers

Lewandowski record secures Poland’s 2018 World Cup berth, Germany maintain perfect run

With a European qualifying record 16th goal from Lewandowski, Poland ensured their first trip to the World Cup finals since 2006.

by 
JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

Robert Lewandowski scored a European qualifying record 16th goal as Poland defeated Montenegro 4-2 on Sunday to reach next year’s World Cup, while reigning champions Germany secured a 10th successive win.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski struck again in what has been a remarkable qualifying campaign as Poland recovered from throwing away a two-goal lead in Warsaw to secure a first trip to the World Cup finals since 2006.

“I was angry. We were leading 2-0 at home and then let them equalise for 2-all. We had to score that third goal to calm things down,” said Lewandowski, who moved back ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 15-goal tally.

Krzysztof Maczynski and Kamil Grosicki struck early as Poland made a dream start, but Montenegro hit back through goals from Stefan Mugosa and Zarko Tomasevic to pull level with just seven minutes left.

Lewandowski restored Poland’s advantage on 85 minutes before a late own goal from Filip Stojkovic sealed victory, although Denmark’s 1-1 draw at home to Romania ultimately rendered the outcome irrelevant.

“Congratulations to all the players who were able to hold on until the end,” said Poland coach Adam Nawalka. “The players have proved themselves in difficult moments, hence our qualification and it’s in very good style.”

The Danes needed to win in Copenhagen while hoping that Montenegro could upset Poland to finish top of Group E, but Ciprian Deac’s late equaliser cancelled out a 60th-minute penalty from Christian Eriksen. However, Denmark are at least assured of a place in next month’s play-offs as one of the eight best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups.

Germany made it 10 wins from 10 in Group C after routing Azerbaijan 5-1 in Kaiserslautern to join Spain as the only nations in history to finish a European World Cup qualifying campaign with a perfect record.

Leon Goretzka’s opening goal was negated by Ramil Sheydaev on 34 minutes, but Sandro Wagner and Antonio Ruediger scored after half-time before Goretzka notched his second and Emre Can completed the victory.

Germany scored a European qualifying record 43 goals on the road to Russia, emulating Spain who achieved perfection in qualifying ahead of their triumph at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. “It would be a mistake to use this qualifying campaign as a benchmark. Sure it was good, but the World Cup will be a different matter,” said Germany coach Joachim Loew. “It will be hard to win the World Cup for a second time.”

Agony for Scotland

Northern Ireland slid to a 1-0 defeat to Norway in Oslo after an own goal by Chris Brunt, but Michael O’Neill’s men were already guaranteed a berth in the play-offs after earlier results.

Slovakia face an anxious wait to discover whether they will advance to the two-legged play-offs after finishing second behind England in Group F following a comfortable 3-0 win over Malta.

Adam Nemec grabbed a brace with Ondrej Duda adding a third in Trnava as Slovakia extended Scotland’s 20-year exile from the finals of major tournaments.

Gordon Strachan’s team arrived in Slovenia two points clear of Slovakia going into the final round of matches, but dropped to third after being held to a 2-2 draw in Ljubljana. Leigh Griffiths stroked the visitors into a first-half lead, but Slovenia equalised and then went ahead as Roman Bezjak netted twice after coming on at the break.

Robert Snodgrass handed Scotland a lifeline with an 87th-minute equaliser, but it wasn’t enough as Scotland finished level on 18 points with Slovakia but behind them on goal difference.

“I have never been in a dressing room as silent as that,” said Strachan, who refused to be drawn on his future as Scotland manager. “At this moment, I am the last person thinking about that.”

England won 1-0 away to Lithuania to conclude an unbeaten campaign as Harry Kane scored a 27th-minute spot-kick won by Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Dele Alli. The in-form Kane, whose stoppage-time winner against Slovenia on Thursday secured England’s place in Russia, has now scored nine goals in his last five matches for both club and country.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.