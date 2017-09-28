indian cricket

Regardless of form, cricketers have to pass yo-yo test if they want to represent India: BCCI

Regardless of form, every cricketer has to take the endurance test and score a minimum on 16.1.

by 
PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has made basic fitness one of the necessary parameters if you represent India, The Indian Express reports.

Regardless of form or format, cricketers across the board have to pass the aerobic endurance or as it is popularly known, the yo-yo test, if they are to play for the country.

“The captain, coach and chief selector, along with the other members of the selection committee in consultation with the support staff (trainer and physio), have set the parameters. The fitness parameters set by the team management for athletes to be eligible for selection is non-negotiable,” said BCCI chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Johri to The Indian Express.

But will the yo-yo test be the mandatory parameter for selection across formats?

Johri said, “Yes, but it is not the only parameter for selection. The team management, in consultation with the players, will be slowly bringing in other parameters too.”

Maintain basic score

Johri said that the current squad have cleared all the parameters, which include the yo-yo test, the globally-recognised cardio drill for international athletes. With the Sri Lanka set to visit India next month, those in contention will travel to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to test their stamina.

The cricketers have been told to achieve a basic score of 16.1 if they are to make the cut. However, the score will gradually increase.

“On the yo-yo scale, the grade needed to be achieved is 16.1, which is the minimum standard set for an elite international sportsman. The players have been informed of such parameters and most current players have already achieved this standard. In case of any exceptions, we’ve given them sufficient time to raise their fitness levels,” he said.

With the demands of modern day cricket high as ever, given the tournaments an Indian cricketer plays including the Indian Premier League, the management committee members have to think things through before making such tests mandatory.

Should it be a part of the selection process?

The players who reportedly missed out because of the new fitness parameters are Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. There were reports of Amit Mishra also of failing the test.

However, pace bowler Ashish Nehra was included in the India team, an indicator that he had passed the test.

However, a senior trainer on the domestic cricket circuit said, “Ashish Nehra has been recuperating from injury and his body was perfectly rested and prepared for the test. So, it’s no surprise that he did well. He’s also someone who is very disciplined with his preparation routines. And, he is a fast bowler from the old school mindset, who runs a lot as part of his exercise rather than spend too many hours in the gym. His aerobic levels have always been high.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.