sports world

Kuwait’s ‘ice ladies’ gear up for Ice Hockey World Championship

The country’s first-ever women ice hockey team are ready to make their debut in Bangkok later this month.

by 
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP

In their red, white and blue uniforms, Kuwait’s first women ice hockey team is training hard in the desert ahead of their debut world tournament later this month.

Affectionately dubbed the “ice ladies” by local media, athletes in hijab or with their hair hastily tied in topknots pull on their helmets before taking to the rink in the Kuwaiti capital – where temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on a sunny October afternoon.

“It’s totally new, girls playing this sort of demanding sport here in Kuwait and in the Gulf, but it goes to show that in sports there is truly no difference between men and women,” said team player Bahar al-Harban.

Women on ice have grabbed headlines in the Gulf this year, with UAE national Zahra Lari gaining popularity on social media – and through a Nike campaign in the Middle East – as the Emirates’ first female figure skater and the first international figure skater to compete in hijab.

Kuwait’s women’s ice hockey team will play their first international game on October 30 at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Bangkok, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Slow but steady

Fifty-six Kuwaiti women between the ages of 15 and 30 are now the proud owners of team jerseys emblazoned with their names on the back – some of them mothers who frequently bring their children to training.

But while the athletes have the support of their teammates and, increasingly, of their communities, what they lack is their own training facility. For now, they still rent the ice rink in a state-run ski lounge.

“We need facilities dedicated to training women to convince families that that their daughters need to be involved in sports,” said Sheikha Naima Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwaiti Women’s Sports Authority. “We initially faced some resistance due to social traditions, but the culture of women in sports is spreading and we’re not regular faces at Asian tournaments,” she told AFP.

“So we are progressing, but slowly, because some of our girls immediately marry at a certain age – or because they choose to wear hijab in a world where you’re not allowed into certain sports if you choose to wear hijab”.

Members of Kuwait's women's ice hockey team take part in a training session in Kuwait City. AFP
Members of Kuwait's women's ice hockey team take part in a training session in Kuwait City. AFP

Hockey a good fit

International basketball governing body FIBA in May rescinded a ban on hijab and other forms of religious headcovers, which on the grounds that they could potentially fall off and pose a risk to players. But with its oversized jerseys, shin guards and helmets, hockey is a good fit for many of the Kuwaiti national team players.

“As you see, the uniform totally covers everything,” said team player Khaleda Abdel Karim​​ during a break in practice. “So I personally find no difficulties at all in that sense,” she smiled, adding that the team had received strong support from both Kuwait’s government and the public.

Despite the warm welcome the team has received, the women are still fighting to both secure the best for their athletes – and to overcome culture challenges both at home and abroad.

“In order to get the best results, you need to be given the best training,” said Sheikha Naima of the sports authority. What we need are good coaches, professional trainers. I don’t want... just any coach​ for my girls”.

Meet Kuwait's first ever women's hockey team. AFP
Meet Kuwait's first ever women's hockey team. AFP
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.