PBL auction live updates: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying star attractions
Each team can bid for a maximum of Rs71 lakh for a particular player.
Chennai Smashers retain PV Sindhu
Bengaluru Blasters retain Sikki Reddy
Awadhe Warriors retain Saina Nehwal and Srikanth Kidambi
Hyderabad Hunters retain Satwik Sairaj
Mumbai Rockets retain Lee Yong Dae
Delhi Acers retain Vladimir Ivanov
New Teams can use 1 right to match for players who are making their debut in PBL. Teams need to spend a minimum Rs2.12 crore.
Here is how retention works.
Old teams: One player can be retained and right to one match can be used.
A team can have maximum a two icon players and a minimum of one. One player has to be from the under-17 category. Total team kitty is Rs2.4 crore.
The rules of PBL are out. There will be 11 players in each franchise with a maximum of 5 foreign players and minimum of 3 women players.
There seems to be some sort of delay as the auction will now begin after lunch.
PBL Auction Quick Facts:
Total No of Team - 8
Total no of Event Days- 24 days (December 22nd 2017-January 14th 2018)
Total No of Venue of Play- 5
Total No of Players for Auction-133
Total Countries Represented-11
Total No of Top 10 Ranked Players - 17
Total No of Top 20 Ranked Players - 32
No of Icon Players and no of Indian Players -9 including three Indians
Total No of Olympic Medalists–10
