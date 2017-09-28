indian cricket

Jammu & Kashmir’s Under-23 match stopped midway after High Court order on team selection

The CK Nayudu Trophy match against Goa was stopped because the High Court had barred the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association from selecting the team.

by 
AFP

An Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy cricket match between Jammu & Kashmir and Goa was stopped in 13th over on the first day due to legal issues over J&K team selection, reported Greater Kashmir on Monday.

The J&K High Court had barred the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association from selecting the team after a petition by Hashim Saleem which alleged discrepancy in selection. Saleem had alleged that selector Mansoor Ahmad had picked his son Moomin Mansoor in the team in place of more deserving candidates.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India was unaware about this till Salih Pirzada, Saleem’s advocate, sent the order to board officials late on Saturday. The board then consulted its legal team, which suggested that the match should be postponed to avoid facing contempt charges in court, said a report in the Indian Express.

In response to the petition, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey had on October 4 asked the JKCA to not sponsor the squad for CK Naydu Trophy under-23 till next date of hearing, which will be on October 25. It was also directed that Manzoor Ahmad should not be a selector as his son was also eligible for selection, reported Daily Excelsior, a local newspaper.

Saleem, the petitioner who approached the court over not being selected, is the son of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director Health Services Kashmir, according to the newspaper.

Imtiyaz Munshi, the team manager said that the players were disappointed after being pulled off the field mid-match.

“It was a shock for us and players as nothing this sort of has ever happened to any team at any level. Some of the players cried in the middle of the field fearing they may not be able to play any further in the trophy. Players have even refused to eat anything... Match referee didn’t gave us any detailed reason except that BCCI stopped the play. He said that as it is Sunday and BCCI offices are closed further information would be available on Monday. Even JKCA officials back home told us that they are in touch with BCCI,” he was quoted as saying by Greater Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association secretary Iqbal Shah also expressed surprise at the BCCI’s decision to stop the match saying that the allegations of corruption were not true.

“I want to make it clear that Mansoor Ahmad is not the selector of the under-23 team and his son’s selection has nothing to do with him. His son has been doing well and has been in North Zone and National Cricket Academy teams too. I received the HC order only the day before. By the time, the team had already left to play the tournament. I have been asked to be present for the next hearing, and I will be there. Cricket shouldn’t hampered,” Shah told Indian Express.

