Badminton

Meet Samiya Farooqui, Asian U-15 champion and the latest prodigy from Gopichand Academy

The 14-year-old won her first major international title at the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Myanmar on Sunday.

by 

As a child, whenever Samiya Imad Farooqui would go to a mall with her family, she would always rush to the sports shop and never want to leave. Her parents Mubeena Sultana Farooqui, a homemaker, and Mohammed Imaduddin Farooqui, a businessman, thus realised very early that their younger daughter was a budding sportsperson.

In a country where sports is still struggling to be a priority for parents of young children, Mubeena and Imaduddin – whose elder daughter is studying medicine – had no issue whatsoever when, eight years ago, the six-year-old Samiya first picked up a badminton racket.

On Sunday, their trust in Samiya’s career choice bore its first fruit as the now 14-year-old won her first major international tournament – the Under-15 women’s singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Yangon, Myanmar.

Talent spotted early

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, one of the bastions of badminton in India, Samiya’s choice of sport should not have come as such a big surprise. Imaduddin himself played the sport at the university level before getting into the bottle manufacturing business. One of the people he played with was Pullela Gopichand, who would go on to become one of the most celebrated shuttlers and, later, coaches of the country.

Imaduddin realised very early that Samiya had a very good ball sense. “Whenever I threw a ball at her, she would catch it without any difficulty,” he said. “I realized she had a very good hand-eye coordination, so I sent her to Gopi’s academy just for fitness actually, not to become a professional player.”

However, fate had other ideas. A year after first joining the academy, Gopichand would call Imaduddin and tell him that Samiya had the potential to become a professional player and asked for her to be sent there more regularly than the one hour per day that she was going.

A year later, Gopichand would add another training session to her daily routine, which meant Samiya started going to the academy in the morning and evening. Another year later, Gopichand would tell Imaduddin that it’s time the family moved closer to the academy, as Samiya’s sessions were going to become even longer and she did not have the time to travel 15 kilometres to and fro from their Banjara Hills home two times a day.

Samiya and her father Mohammed Imaduddin Farooqui
Samiya and her father Mohammed Imaduddin Farooqui

Before Samiya moved closer to the academy, her morning training session used to start at 4 am, which meant she had to wake up at 3 am every day in order to leave their Banjara Hills home by 3.30 am. Even then, Mubeena and Imaduddin never had to take much effort in waking her up.

“She used to mostly be up before us,” said Imaduddin. “The session started at 4 am and she always wanted to be there by 3.45 am and be the one to switch on the lights at the academy.”

At the age of 12, Samiya won her first national title – the U-13 national championship. “She had won a few lot of district tournaments before that but this was her first major title,” said Imaduddin. This was also the time when Samiya was paired with Gopichand’s daughter Gayatri, who was of the same age, in doubles. However, both girls eventually aim to be full-time singles players. Currently, they even train with the seniors’ batch at the Gopichand Academy, along with the likes of PV Sindhu and K Srikanth. “Their session starts at 8 am now so it’s more relaxed,” said Imaduddin.

Natural stroke-player

Talking about her game, one of her coaches at the academy, Anil Kumar, said that Samiya loves to tire her opponent, which is exactly what she did in the Asian junior final on Sunday. “After conceding the first game, Samiya kept the rallies long and tired her opponent,” said Kumar. “She played a couple of good strokes at a crucial time. She did not leave the shuttle.” Samiya is not particularly an attacking or defensive player, Kumar added, but her strokes are sharp.

India’s chief junior coach, Sanjay Mishra, concurred, saying that Samiya is a natural stroke player. “Her half-smashes and deceptive shots are very strong,” he said. “All over the world, the game being played is – keep the shuttle, speed-power, speed-power. But if you add the Indian skill of deception to that game, we will get better results.”

Samiya and her doubles partner Gayatri Gopichand
Samiya and her doubles partner Gayatri Gopichand

Samiya’s main focus now will be to improve her accuracy, added Mishra. “We don’t want to change her game pattern, but bring more power and accuracy to it.” She also has to improve her stamina, on-court movement, speed and fitness, according to Kumar. “She is also committing a few errors off her defensive strokes so that is also something we will work on,” he said.

Every badminton player’s eventual aim is to represent their country in the Olympics and Samiya is no different. However, her parents and coaches are both keeping her grounded for there is still a long way to go. “She has to do a lot of hard work to reach there, it’s not going to come easy,” said Imaduddin.

With this title win, expectations from everyone are also bound to increase. “I keep telling her, ‘You have to work harder after you win a tournament,’” Imaduddin added. “So, now, after this win, she needs to work even harder because the expectations of people the coaches and herself have increased.”

However, a gold at the Asian championship should be a big confidence booster for her. “Going ahead, we can expect similar results in international junior tournaments.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.