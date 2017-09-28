Women's Cricket

Road to 2021 World Cup: India to open ICC Women’s Championship campaign versus South Africa

Mithali Raj and Co, who have not played international cricket since the World Cup final in July, will at least play 21 ODIs from 2018-2019.

by 
ICC

The second edition of the ICC Women’s ODI World Championship, the qualification format for the 2021 World Cup, was launched in New Delhi on Monday by Mithali Raj and skipper Anjum Chopra. India will play three matches in South Africa in February as part of the Round 1 of the championship which will be held from 2017-2020.

India, who have not played international cricket since losing the World Cup final to hosts England in July, will at least play 21 ODIs from 2018-2019.

Mithali Raj and Co will play two games against South Africa in Kimberly on February 5 and 7 before travelling to Potchefstrom on February 10 for the final game.

The Women’s Championship will be played in the same format as the inaugural edition, which was held from 2014-16. All the eight sides – Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies – will take on each other in series of three ODIs on a home or away basis.

Hosts New Zealand and the three other top teams will gain direct qualification for the 2021 World Cup while the remaining four sides will get a second chance through the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, where they will be joined by six teams from four regions Africa, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

The West Indies host Sri Lanka for the first series of the Championship, from October 11-15 while England and Australia play each other from October 22-29.

With the World T20 slated to be held in the West Indies in November 2018, India veteran Mithali Raj said it would be a good idea to squeeze in at least a couple of T20s alongside the 50-over Women’s Championship.

Comparing the current situation with the past, Raj said the Indian team looks set to play a sizeable number of international matches.

“To start off, I think 21 over two years is a good enough number. Before the ODI Championship, we would have played not more than 10-12 games in the same period. 21 is a good enough and I am sure it will only get better.

“May be if the boards [India and South Africa in this case] are interested, they can squeeze in a couple of T20s [with the ODI Championship],” said the 34-year-old.

The ICC too will welcome such a move by the two teams competing in the ODI Championship.

“Member boards will be encouraged to play T20Is during tours but no other ODIs can be scheduled along with Women’s Championship series. Teams will get two points for each win, one point for a tie or no-result and no points for a loss,” said the ICC in a statement.

It also remains to be seen whether India will be ready to play Pakistan as part of the Championship. India had forfeited their matches against Pakistan in the inaugural edition and ICC penalised them by docking all six points possible from the scheduled series.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.