2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa Under-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia live: Can India bounce back from USA defeat?

Indian Under-17 kids lost the first match to USA 3-0. Follow live updates of the second match.

by  & 
AIFF

07:32 pm: A look back to the previous game where de Matos thought that 3-0 ‘was a punishment to his side.’

In the end, the three goals came from a penalty, a deflection and a counter-attack. It could have been a game of ifs and buts, it wasn’t to be in the end, as India were initiated to World Cup football in the cruellest way possible.

Luis Norton de Matos may claim that the scoreline was a punishment for his team but India made some costly errors. ‘Schoolboy’ isn’t the exact word to describe the passing but as an unit going forward, there remains a lot to be desired.

When faced with a superior opponent, ‘just sit back and counter’ is what most coaches would have communicated to their wards. On this occasion, the boys looked overawed in the first half and were penned in, throughout the first half due to the lack of a release ball.

Read more here:

07:28 pm: Interesting that the two main attacking threats from the match against USA on the bench against Colombia? Arka Bhattacharya had noted that the Colombia players grew visibly tired in their match against Ghana on Friday and perhaps de Matos wants to unleash his pacy forwards for the fag end of the match. Mind you, Boris and Rahim (who are back in the side) add a lot of pace to the proceedings as well.

07:17 pm: Coach de Matos spoke about the match today and he hinted at an attacking approach. “We will play to win. We have no other choice but to play to win,” he had said.

From Arka Bhattacharya’s preview:

The first match saw a turnout of 36,000-plus turn up to cheer the young colts and that may or may not be the case come kick-off, but the Indian side will look to start faster than they did against the US in their 3-0 defeat.

Both in the aftermatch of the game and in the run-up to the second one, De Matos has maintained the narrative of a ‘2-1 scoreline’ and how the game was closer than it appeared. The Portuguese has stressed that the scoreline was harsh on his team but those that were at the game, may not necessarily agree with his assessment.

07:12 pm: Interesting that Komal Thattal has been benched for the game today. The other three players sitting out are Aniket Jadhav, Jitendra Singh, and Suresh Wangjam.

Full XI: Dheeraj (GK), Boris, Deshpande, Anwar Ali, Stalin, Jeakson, Amarjit(C), Ninthoiganba, Sarkar, Rahim

07:10 pm: First things first, here’s the lineup for today’s match. India make four changes:

Image: Arka Bhattacharya
Image: Arka Bhattacharya

06:55 pm: Hello all, and welcome to the live blog of India’s second match at the Fifa Under 17 World Cup, where they take on Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. This is Vinayakk Mohanarangan, and as always, we have Arka Bhattacharya – our man in the middle – reporting from the capital. Hop in for what promises to be another exciting night.

