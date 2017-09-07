2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa Under-17 World Cup: The night Jeakson Singh’s goal lit up New Delhi

Coming off a Sanjeev Stalin corner, Jeakson Singh will go down in history as India’s first-ever goalscorer at a World Cup.

by 
PTI

The 83rd minute of the match between India and Colombia was the culmination of India’s tournament preparations and aspirations all rolled into one giant moment. It hadn’t been easy till then, but the young ‘uns had fought unsuccessfully till then to level the match after Juan Penaloza had given Colombia the lead in the second half of the match.

For Jeakson Singh, it had never been an easy ride. Rejected twice by Nicolai Adam, it took a complete domination of the Under-17 side by his Minerva academy team back in February to finally bring himself to the notice of Luis Norton de Matos.

The Minerva captain didn’t start the first game as de Matos’ boys played out a 3-0 loss to the United States. They surely could have done with more physicality in the middle of the park and Jeakson, for one, wanted to make sure that the coach didn’t regret picking him.

As 48,000-plus at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium had witnessed Rahul Kannoly Praveen hit the post in first half stoppage time, some would have been forgiven for thinking that this was not going to be India’s day either.

But this was different from the US game. As many had praised their defensive organisation in the first match, it was upto the colts to raise their game and so they did. Colombia once again outplayed the home team, as they had done in their 3-0 win in Mexico City but this time India didn’t wilt, stayed organised at the back as the South Americans struggled to find gaps in the Indian defence.

Penaloza’s first goal was a cruel reminder though that the best teams in the world have that quality where they can just turn a game on its head in the space of a few moments. The Colombian no 11 cut inside Sanjeev Stalin, shot into the far-left corner which Dheeraj Singh was powerless to keep out.

For Stalin, it was a moment to forget. The left-back had been with the team since its inception, one of its more dependable players and had a point to prove after being one of the nominees for captaincy at a vote last month in Goa.

When the moment came, the no 5 from Bengaluru, known for his set-piece deliveries, swung a corner in. It was a good one, nay, as it approached, it was one of his better ones.

As it came closer, the delivery appeared a belter. Low, fizzing and swung in from a left foot that was desperate to make amends. Colombia’s defence resolute till that moment, looked around nervously to ensure that they had not left any gaps in the box.

Lurking somewhere between the opposition captain Thomas Gutierrez and midfielder Etilso Martinez was India’s tallest player. He shifted his feet ever so slightly as the ball approached but could see that the ball was headed his way.

Jeakson had to make a choice, run forward to meet the ball with more power or stab at it while making a standing jump and hope to divert the ball goalside. He opted for the latter and as it came, met it with the side of his head.

The crowd, which saw the net ruffle, hesitated for a moment before celebrating the goal, making sure what they saw really happened, pinching themselves that the ball did indeed go in. India’s first-ever goal at a World Cup was here and now, crafted at the Chandigarh Football Academy, forged there, perfected at Minerva, showcased to the world.

As India’s defensive midfielder wheeled away in celebration, the young tigers across the pitch took a moment to cherish it. Rahul sunk to the ground with head in his hands, Dheeraj had a little quiet celebration of his own, the bandaged Boris Thangjam, substituted minutes earlier, gestured from the sidelines.

Delhi, for long maligned for being a non-sporting city, held up its side of the bargain, made so much noise that it would put a cracker-filled Diwali to shame. As the stadium bellowed, this is all they had come to see. That ‘1’ next to India’s name, is all they had ever wanted and that night, they would have given anything, absolutely anything at all, for it to happen and it did.

The only ones who didn’t see the historic side of it were Colombia and with rapier-like precision, they were back in the lead less than 60 seconds later, Penaloza grabbing his second and deflating the crowd.

Having screamed hoarse for much of the 180 minutes, Jeakson had ‘Lazarified’ the crowd, ensured that they went home with a memento, a story that they would tell years later with a gleam in their eyes – ‘I, oh yes, I was there when Jeakson Singh Thanoujam scored our first ever World Cup goal.’

Even defeat fails miserably in its efforts to shake the feeling.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.