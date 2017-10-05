India maintain unbeaten run to enter quarters of badminton world junior mixed team c’ships

India continued their unbeaten run in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships as they beat Hungary and Australia 5-0 on Tuesday in Yogjakarta, Indonesia. India did not drop a single game as they completed a clean sweep of both teams across all categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Mithula UK began the proceedings on Tuesday and needed only 17 minutes to beat Hungary’s Zsombor Dulcz and Kitti Szotak 21-7, 21-8. India Junior International Grand Prix champion Rahul Bharadwaj then got the better of Gergo Pytel 21-11, 21-13, before Ashmita Chaliha beat Reka Madarasz 21-12, 21-19.
Men’s singles junior world No 2 Lakshya Sen then teamed up with Krishna Prasad Garaga for the doubles and defeated Mate Balint and Zsombor Dulcz 21-7, 21-15. Rutaparna Panda and Mithula then completed the 5-0 rout by beating Vivien Sandorhazi and Kitti Szotak 21-10, 21-8.
Against Australia, Panda teamed up with Srikrishna Sai Kumar Podile as they got the better of Victoria He and Ying Xiang Lin 21-12, 21-17. Purva Barve then needed only 17 minutes to get past Sasha Lim 21-5, 21-7, before Kartikey Gulshan Kumar thrashed Kai Chen Teoh 21-4, 21-9 in 23 minutes.
Panda and Mithula then beat Maggie Chan and Lim 21-10, 21-15, before Kapila and Garaga made it 5-0 by defeating Marcus Kong and Peter Yan 21-11, 21-15.
India will play their last group tie against Sweden on Wednesday but the result is inconsequential as they have already qualified for the quarters. India top Group D with six points in three matches. They had beaten the USA 5-0 on Monday to open their account.