indian cricket

Skill vs fitness: Other than Kohli & Co, Yo-Yo test fans are hard to come by in Indian cricket

With the test becoming mandatory for India aspirants, domestic teams are bracing for the revolution, likely to hit its shores sooner rather that later.

by 
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

As Virat Kohli and Co demolish oppositions across the field, in the background there is a revolution brewing where fitness is king.

India’s current fitness and conditioning coach Shanker Basu can be credited for much of this change. It was reportedly with Basu’s guidance that Kohli brought about a change in his lifestyle while working together at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After joining the Indian team in June 2015, Basu had stepped aside in December last year. However, when new head coach Ravi Shastri came into the fold in June, so did Basu.

Kohli, Basu and Shastri have put top priority on fitness and fielding with sights set squarely on the 2019 World Cup. Under this leadership group, for the first time, the ‘Yo-Yo’ fitness test has become mandatory for selection into the senior Indian team.

Yo-Yo is an endurance training exercise that involves velocity bursts, beep methods and a maximal running aerobatic fitness test.

Play

Introduced by Basu for the current crop, the test has already led to the exclusion of stalwarts such as Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina from the Indian senior team fold.

Basu, a former sprinter who represented India at the Asian Junior Championship in Tokyo in 1987, has blooded many youngsters while at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His methods, while accepted at the top, are however causing much angst in the lower echelons of the Indian cricket set up.

“Basu is a good friend of mine, but he is an athlete and trying to build a cricket team with methods that are used to mold sprinters,” said Suhas Pawar, former head of fitness and conditioning at the Baroda and Vidarbha cricket associations.

“Making fitness a key aspect is a great move but to make tests like Yo-Yo mandatory for selection is not an ideal in a sport like cricket which is predominantly skill-based,” added Pawar.

However, despite these reservations, the Yo-Yo test has cropped into the cricketing lexicon and seems to be here to stay. With the senior team all for it, the younger aspiring lot are sure to make a beeline towards methods that lead to a better fitness-oriented lifestyle.

‘Yo-Yo not the father of all fitness tests’

Where the contention lies is whether the test should be made mandatory for selection. With the Indian team moving in this direction, the focus has now shifted to how the feeder teams in the domestic structure will react.

According to Amogh Pandit, head of strength and conditioning at the Mumbai Cricket Association, the dilemma lies in the overnight importance that has been given to the Yo-Yo test.

“The Yo-Yo test is not the father of all fitness tests,” said Pandit, who has been associated with the state body for over a decade. “It is a test that has been part of training processes for most teams over the past few years. It tests the player’s endurance, but cricket is not just about endurance. There are a varied number of skills that make for a good cricketer.

“Other than a player’s pure cricketing sense there are other motor skills such as speed and agility that also constitute a major part of what make a good cricketer. These aspects are not covered in a Yo-Yo test,” adds Pandit.

Till now, practice among domestic teams has been to present selectors with data collated from various tests conducted across age-groups.

“Across state teams, the practice is common,” said Pandit. “Results of each player from various speed tests, Yo-Yo are all sent to the selectors and coaches of the various teams. It is then their prerogative to assign importance to the numbers.”

Fitness culture still nascent among domestic teams

For most Ranji coaches, though, such issues are not paramount, at least at the moment.

According to KP Bhaskar, head coach of the Delhi Ranji team, so far these test results remain a way to help players maintain fitness levels and nothing else.

“All such matters are taken care of by our fitness head,” said Bhaskar. “For us and most other domestic sides, imposing such stringent fitness criteria, for now, would be pre-mature. The national team currently has a good pool of players, who are all at the top of their game. Domestic teams do not have such luxuries.”

Play

Internationally, cricket has never been about toned bodies and six-packs. The likes of Arjuna Ranatunga and Inzamam-Ul-Haq have become icons not due to their level of fitness, but because of their performances on the field.

Spin great Shane Warne was never a fan of these methods. His spat with former Australia coach John Buchanan is a part of folklore. The latter’s insistence on data analysis and fitness did not sit well with Warne, who never got his head around the policy.

In India’s domestic circuit, it is the senior players who guide the youngsters. Experts believe insistence on policies that make fitness a benchmark would endanger this culture that has helped the national team form an enviable bench strength.

“Most teams depend a lot on senior players,”said Bhaskar. “Making these players jump through hoops for a test would be difficult. The culture as of now in domestic cricket has not evolved to the extent where fitness is the ultimate differentiating factor.”

Indian cricket’s tryst with fitness first began when former New Zealand cricketer John Wright took charge as head coach in 2000. Over the years, the process has only become more streamlined. Gary Kirsten would sometimes conduct two Yo-Yo training rounds during a session.

According to Pawar, attitudes have changed, but forsaking focus on skills for want of fitness could prove disastrous.

“The Indian team was a star-studded one just a few years ago,” he said. “Each player had a mountain of runs under their belt. Would you have asked them to pass a test? They would have made the fitness coaches only run around.”

The emphasis of the Indian team on fitness, however, has Pawar worried. “I once had a chance to speak with former coach Greg Chappell,” he said. “His grouse with the Indian team was the tapering intensity among the players as a day in a Test match progressed.”

Players were at their best in the morning, after lunch they would start tapering off, before handing over the advantage to the opposition post tea, Chappell had lamented then.

“Despite having stalwarts in his ranks, he put too much importance on fitness,” Pawar added. “As we know, the results did not play out according to plan.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.