International Cricket

A memorable series win: Dilruwan’s five-for helps Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs in 2nd Test

The off-spinner finished with eight wickets in the match as side took the series 2-0.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera finished with five wickets to help Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday and take the series 2-0. Perera had figures of 5/98 as Pakistan, chasing a tough 317 to win, were bowled out for 248 in the second hour of fifth and final day at Dubai stadium.

Asad Shafiq fought hard during his 112-run knock – his 11th Test hundred – and together with his skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (68) added 173 for the sixth wicket. But once their partnership was broken Sri Lanka, having already won the first Test by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi, quickly closed in on the victory.

This is Pakistan’s first series defeat at their adopted home of United Arab Emirates in seven years. They had won five of the previous nine, with four drawn. Pakistan were forced to play in the neutral venues of the UAE following the deadly terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

This is also Pakistan’s first home defeat since losing to South Africa 1-0 in 2007, a series held on their grounds, and only the second whitewash in their history. They previously suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia, a series also played at neutral venues in Colombo and UAE in 2002. Shafiq was the ninth man out when he edged pacer Suranga Lakmal to slip where Kusal Mendis took a low diving catch to end all Pakistan’s hopes of an upset win.

Shafiq’s 253-minute knock had 10 boundaries but he again failed to help Pakistan cross the line, just like his 137 in the lost cause against Australia at Brisbane last year. Pakistan had looked to the overnight partnership of Shafiq and Ahmed to guide them to the winning target after resuming at 198/5, needing another 119 for victory. Both Shafiq and Ahmed had lucky escapes but Perera finally broke the resistance when Ahmed was caught off a miscued sweep at deep fine leg by Nuwan Pradeep.

Ahmed hit five boundaries during his 130-ball knock. Shafiq brought up his hundred with a paddled sweep single off Perera and was reprived on the same score when Dimuth Karunaratne dropped a low catch of the same bowler. Perera then completed his five-wicket haul when he trapped Mohammad Amir – unable to bowl in the second innings with a shin injury – leg before for four, bringing Sri Lanka within three wickets of victory.

Yasir Shah was cleaned up by Rangana Herath while the victory was brought up when Herath had number 10 Wahab Riaz caught gleefully by skipper Dinesh Chandimal for one. Sri Lanka had gained a decisive 220-run lead by scoring 482 in the first innings on the back of Karunaratne’s career best 196 and then bowled Pakistan out for 262.

Brief score:

  • Sri Lanka 482 (Dimuth Karunaratne 196, Dinesh Chandimal 62, Dilruwan Perera 58; Yasir Shah 6/184, Mohammad Abbas 2/100) & 96 (Kusal Mendis 29, Niroshan Dickwella 21; Wahab Riaz 4/41, Haris Sohail 3/1) beat Pakistan 262 (Azhar Ali 59, Haris Sohail 56; Diruwan Perera 3/72, Rangana Herath 3/84) & 248 (Asad Shafiq 112, Sarfraz Ahmed 68; Dilruwan Perera 5/98, Rangana Herath 2/57) 68 runs. 
Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.