India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live: Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni rebuild a train-wreck
Guwahati is the venue as Team India looks to extend their winning run against the Aussies.
After 9 overs, India 54/4: A couple of quite overs. (For us, especially after all those furious typing at the start of the match.) Zampa and Stoinis bowling now for Aussies. Zamapa with a confident start, giving the ball good flight, given the situation this match is in. Stoinis from the other end – the man who went to Australia after the ODIs and returned again for this match – starts off with a gift down the leg side to Kedar Jadhav, glanced for 4. Seven from that over.
End of Behrendorff’s dream spell: Not surprisingly, the Perth quick finishes his four overs on the trot and finishes with 4/21. A big IPL contract, anyone? India 43/4 after 7 overs.
End of powerplay, India 38/4: Time for a breather, perhaps? Seven runs from AJ Tye’s first over as Kedar continues to cut with power – one boundary in that over. Dhoni has started in his typical hit-in-the-gap-run-like-mad fashion.
After 5th over, India 31/4: WE ARE NOT GETTING A MOMENT TO BREATHE! What a start this is. Behrendorff gets his fourth and this one he owes to his captain David Warner. Dhawan steps down and lofts over mid-off, gets it high on the bat. Warner keeps back-pedalling and takes a stunning high catch. Dhoni walks out trying to avert a disaster.
After 4th over, India 27/3: Goodness, what a start in Guwahati. Kedar Jadhav, amid all the carnage, has played a shot and a half for a six over square leg. A short arm jab off Coulter-Nile and it’s flown all the way.
Remember the name: Jason Behrendorff!
3rd over, India 16/3: Behrendorff on fire!!! (Excuse the exclamation marks, but this is quite the start!) Manish Pandey gets a four off the first ball and is gone the next. Lovely swing bowling this, short of good length outside off and shapes away ever so slightly and gets the outside edge. This is stunning.
After 2 overs, India 12/2: An event-less over from Nathan Coulter-Nile compared to the first. Just four runs off it. Manish Pandey is the new man in.
After 1 over, India 8/2: What a start to this match! An over of two halves. The newcomer Behrendorff starts off with two ordinary balls in his first three - Rohit gets two boundaries. And then shades of Amir – brings one back sharply, as Rohit is stuck on the crease. Plumb in front. Last ball of the over, Kohli leans in to play a flick but it takes an inside edge and loops back to the bowler. Hangs around for some reason to consider a review, strangely.
07:00 pm: Jason Beherendorff (bowled just one over in his debut) with the ball, Rohit and Dhawan walk out to the middle. Play!
06:55 pm: The teams are out for the national anthem, minutes away from the start of the second T20I. Looks like quite a crowd has gathered. Promises to be wonderful atmosphere for cricket. Questions is: Can the Aussies show up?
06:45 pm: It’s a must-win game for Australia and Warner would be happy to be chasing in a stadium where the dew and rain could play significant roles. Kohli said he would have bowled first as well.
India enjoy an excellent head-to-head record against the visitors, having won 10 and lost four out of the 14 matches played. With Saturday’s win, the hosts have won seven matches in a row, and they have not lost to Australia in T20I match since September 28, 2012. Unraveling the mystery of India’s wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal – who have shared 16 wickets between them in six matches – will go a long way in boosting Australia’s chances.
06:35 pm: TOSS TIME. David Warner calls it right and India will be batting first.
Team news: One change for Australia as Marcus Stoinis comes back in place of Dan Chiristian, no changes for India.
06:30 pm: It’s the first match in this brand new ACA Stadium in Guwahati and the fans must be thrilled to see their heroes in action – rain over the last few days notwithstanding. It was even raining earlier today but it’s been clear for the past hour or so and we are set for a start on time! The captains are out of the toss...
06:25 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20I between India and Australia. It’s a big occasion for the football-crazy Guwahati as the Indian juggernaut rolls into town right in the midst of the Fifa U-17 World Cup.