India cyclists win five golds on opening day of Track Asia Cup

India won a total of nine medals including four silver medals.

Cycling Federation of India via facebook

Indian cyclists grabbed nine medals, including five golds, to open their campaign on a rousing note in the Track Asia Cup at the IG Stadium Complex Velodrome in New Delhi, PTI reported.

Eight final events were held on Day 1 with India winning gold in five of them. They also won four silver.

In the senior elite category, India’s top cyclist Deborah bagged two silver medals.

She failed to convert the colour of medal this year again in women’s 500m elite event and managed a silver with 36.083 seconds, behind China’s Yufang Guo who completed the race in 35.071 seconds.

Deborah’s average speed was 49.885 km/hr which was not enough to win the gold. Indonesia’s Crismonita Dwi Putri got the bronze in the event.

Deborah also won another silver in Team Sprint event along with Aleena Reji with a timing of 35.404. Chaorul Song and Shanju Bao of China won the gold in 34.073. The bronze went to Indonesia with 35.938s.

Ashwin starts with gold

Ashwin Patil opened India’s campaign by winning a gold in the 15km Point Race event in the junior men’s category with 29 points. Ashwin secured five points each in the first four sprints and made an easy win.

Team-mate Naman Kapil won the silver with 29 points while Hassan of Saudi Arabia secured a bronze with 21 points.

Sushikala Agashe and Mayuri then added another gold to India’s kitty by winning the Team Sprint event of junior women category with 37.000s ahead of Joyshree and Vaishnavi of another Indian team SAINCA, clocking 39.544s. The bronze medal was won by UAE.

Sushikala Agashe showed her supremacy in 500m Time Trial event by winning a gold in 37.702s followed by Evanglina Liontin of Indonesia who clocked 41.545s. UAE won the bronze of this event. Sushikala’s average speed was 47.743km/hr.

National record in Team Sprint event

A national record was also set by men’s elite team of Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Apollonius when they clocked 47.399s (better than Asian Games gold medal time) in Team Sprint event and won the gold. Saudi Arabia was far behind satisfy with the silver (49.248s).

India’s men junior team (JK Ashwin, Mayur Pawar and Abhishek Kashid) won gold with 47.397s in Team Sprint event.

Another silver came in men’s junior Team Pursuit (4km) event (4:38.632s). Saudi Arabia won gold in this event (4:38.220s) while SAINCA bagged the bronze.

At the end of the opening day, a delighted India coach R K Sharma said, “I’m happy with the commendable show of our athletes and in 2018 Asian Games I’m confident our athletes will surely win medals.

