U2 delays concert in Buenos Aires to allow fans to watch Argentina’s do-or-die World Cup qualifier

Irish rockers U2 have agreed to delay their concert in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to allow their fans to watch Argentina’s do-or-die World Cup qualifier.

The band, playing Buenos Aires as part of its “Joshua Tree” tour, have agreed to push back their set by almost two hours, the organisers said.

Fans will be able to see the match on four giant screens positioned at each corner of the concert venue at La Plata stadium outside the capital.

“Can you imagine what the show’s going to be like if Argentina wins? And if we lose, at least we can get rid of the bitterness with a great show. You can’t go wrong,” producer Daniel Grinbank told Argentine daily La Nacion.

Support acts – local band Joystick and Noel Gallagher – will open the concert as normal, but once Noel Gallagher finishes at 8:30 pm, music will take a back seat while fans watch the game.

U2 will then begin their set at 10:20 pm, instead of the scheduled 8:30 pm.

Football-mad Argentina is on tenterhooks as the team, and arguably the world’s best player Lionel Messi, faces a must-win match against Ecuador in Quito to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.