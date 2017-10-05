2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Brazil book knockout berth, Spain thrash Niger 4-0

The South American giants battled hard to break down a resolute North Korean defence to win 2-0.

by 
Fifa U-17 World Cup

Brazil took time to break down an ultra-defensive North Korea but eventually ran away 2-0 victors at Kochi on Tuesday to qualify for the knock-out round of the Fifa U-17 World Cup. North Korea, who lost their opening match to Niger 0-1, played majority part of the Group D match in their own half, often placing all their 10 outfield players behind the ball.

The relentless attack from the tournament favourites, however, proved too much for the Asian side as their defence wilted under pressure after the hour mark. Brazil, who had beaten Spain 2-1 in their opening marquee match, scored through Lincoln (56th) and Paulinho (61st) to take full three points and qualify for the round of 16 with one match to spare.

The goal finally came in the 56th minute with Lincoln heading in from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner of the net following a set piece situation. Five minutes later, Brazil made it 2-0 after a nice build-up weaving through the North Korean defence. Brenner sent a perfect through ball for Paulinho, who sent a beautiful left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner of the net.

North Korea, who were chasing the game, made one late attempt at the Brazil goal without any success. In the 83rd minute, Kim Pom Hyok’s right-footed shot was saved by keeper Brazao.

Spain rout Niger

European powerhouse Spain bounced back from their opening loss in style and notched up a 4-0 victory over Niger in their Group D match. The reigning European champions recovered from a defeat in their tournament opener swiftly to open their account.

Spain was up 1-0 when Abel Ruiz’s tap-in found the back of the net in the 21st minute. Ruiz was at the right place and easily converted Juan Miranda’s cross from the left flank. Spain doubled the lead just before the half time, and yet again it was Ruiz, who was in the thick of things as the Barcelona youth player scored off a Sergio Gomez free-kick in the 41st minute.

Niger’s agony did not end there as Spain added one more goal in the first-half injury time through Cesar. The second half began on better note for the Africans as went without conceding till Gomez hit the target in the 82nd minute. The Niger goalkeeper had no chance against Gomez’s left-footer from outside the box. Debutants Niger, last Saturday defeated North Korea 1-0 to register their maiden Fifa World Cup win in what was their maiden appearance.

Guinea hold Costa Rica

Goalkeeper Ricardo Montenegro’s heroic effort between the sticks helped Costa Rica hold Guinea to a 2-2 draw in what was a Group C match. The South Americans, who played a waiting game keeping their defence compact, took the lead in the 26th minute through Yecxy Jarquin.

Guinea dominated the match creating several scoring changes but were denied by Montenegro until Fondje Toure restored parity in the 30th minute. Costa Rica once again took the lead after the change of ends through Andre Gomez taking advantage of the shaky rival defence in the 67th minute. But the African side kept on pressing hard and defender Ibrahima Soumah levelled scores, nine minutes before full-time.

Thereafter, it was Guinea all the way who kept on pressing in search of the winner but Mongtenegro was a tough nut to crack as he made several saves to deny the African side the victory. The draw kept both the teams’ hopes alive as they have one point each.

Meanwhile, Iran pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after handing out an astonishing 4-0 defeat to European giants Germany.

(With inputs from PTI)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.