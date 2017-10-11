World Cup 2018 qualifiers

On a night Argentina needed him most, Messi’s genius dragged his team to the 2018 World Cup

Argentina nearly buckled conceding to Ecuador in the first minute, but then the star striker showed up with a hat-trick to remember.

by 
JUAN RUIZ / AFP

With only 244 days to go for the 2018 Fifa World Cup – the quadrennial High Mass of the global game – the excitement among football purists is building. The final team list has almost lined up for the four-week madcap and sacred roller coaster of high-octane, nail-biting, and emotional tournament football.

The journey to Russia 2018 is a slow-cook, a grandmother’s roast, but one that allows for a profound physical joy. It’s been pulsating, shirt-shaking and utterly tooth-rattling: a Bildungs process and a profound romance with plenty of heartbreak.

It’s been fascinating, with Iceland’s first foray, Scotland’s gut-wrenching failures, the Netherlands’ demise, Syria’s tale of footballing prowess and political co-option, Peru’s renaissance in South America, and the United States’s compounded misery in the hexagonal: all part of the beautiful game’s rich tapestry.

And then, there was Argentina – or rather, as it would turn out, Lionel Messi. How did La Albiceleste end up in a position where they needed a result against Ecuador on the final day of World Cup qualifying? Administrative chaos at the Argentinean FA, and Mess(i)-ntegrating caused much chaos in the national team.

Back in 2016, the FC Barcelona star retired from the national team following another agonising Copa America defeat to Chile. Messi was dejected with a deja vu too many, but made a U-turn later.

He still spearheads the front line, but for all the attacking riches in Sergio Agüero, Gonzalo Higuaín, and Paulo Dybala, Argentina had scored just 16 goals in their campaign.

The collective floundered and the recent appointment of Jorge Sampaoli did little to bolster the goal-scoring tally. His high-octane, gung-ho style of play was not the sensible approach Argentina required to push the team over the finish line.

Argentina’s existential crisis

The crisis spoke of existential problems in the Argentinean game. They have struggled at the youth level and nosedived at the senior, where the supply line of cerebral midfielders has run dry, forcing Messi to drop deeper. The ever-indignant stagnation and the incredulous disorganisation shackled the national team.

Thus, at the altitude in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, Argentina could freeze – and they did. They fluffed their lines after just 40 seconds when Romario Ibarra thumped the ball past Sergio Romero after a neat headed one-two with Ordonez.

The Argentineans detested playing at altitude. The majority of South American teams do, as the conditions are precarious for unacclimatised visitors. Brazil’s Neymar said that “they are inhumane”. The lower oxygen level in the air makes breathing difficult, and playing a normal game impossible.

As it stood, Argentina were out of the World Cup. In the opening quarter, Messi and Angel Di Maria showed flashes of brilliance, highlighting the absurdity of Argentina’s situation. Ecuador versus Argentina was very much a surrealist picture, a low-oxygen, illogical scene of footballing dissonance.

Messi, the magician

Argentina nearly buckled, overcome by a dystopian reality. This was always going to be a night of fine margins and unconventional permutations. An atrocious Argentina did little to soothe the creeping unease.

Enter the ultimate thaumaturge of the game – Messi, the genius who has shaped the modern game, but whom Argentina have found so hard to fit in. On this night, he defied the Messi conundrum and dragged the Argentinean ensemble of mere mortals to the World Cup. Apart from Javier Mascherano, Argentina were often paralysed and anxious, even with a nervy spell in the second half.

Messi is a magician, his strength is provoking our wonderment again and again with his simple movements. He takes the ball, fakes, goes right, goes right, and shoots. His genteel game is based on arched on feints, sideway springs, and matrix of simple movements. His outsize star and twinkling feet saved Argentina: Messi the Messi-ah, forgive us the infantile pun.

His hat-trick was superb, his third goal a touch of instant innovation. On the hour, he burst forward and jinxed to the left before applying his cerebral vision to spot goalkeeper Maximo Banguera off his line. Once again, Messi peaked when required the most. Now to see what he does in Russia next year.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.