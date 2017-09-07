Indian Tennis

Age fraud allegations rock junior National Tennis Championships

On Monday, the opening day of the Under-14 and Under 16 Championships, a group of parents filed a petition with the AITA secretary said.

by 
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Allegations of age fraud have rocked the ongoing junior national tennis championships. More than 50 “demoralised” parents submitting a petition with the All India Tennis Association demanding the imposition of strict guidelines to check the menace.

On Monday, the opening day of the Under-14 and Under 16 national championships, a group of parents filed a petition for the AITA to make the complaint official.

Signed by the 53 parents, the petition accused the federation of conveniently ignoring the age manipulation issue by not even acknowledging the mails of the concerned parents.

The petition does not specify any player but pleaded with the federation that parents and kids feel demoralised and demotivated and are even giving up the sport.

“We expect some concrete action to put an end to this menace within the next few days,” the petition read. “The least AITA can do is adopt rules formulated by Badminton Association of India (BAI) to tackle the menace of age cheating.”

AITA general secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee acknowledged that such a practice was prevalent and they will soon come up with a solution.

“There indeed is a problem, we are aware,” he was quoted as saying. “We have an executive committee meeting in Kolkata and this issue will be discussed. We will come up with a mechanism which is acceptable to all.”

Asked why AITA was silent for so many years despite being aware of the issue, Chatterjee said it was not the case.

“We had introduced the system of age verification for all participants at Nationals via medical Tests in Chennai in the mid ’90s. It was gradually sorted out but again there are many complaints, so we will eradicate it,” he said.

Documents only source of verification

The AITA while registering a player go by the official documents such as a birth certificate issued by a municipal corporation and a copy of the passport.

In case the passport is not available, a bonafide certificate from a school has to be submitted.

An AITA official who requested anonymity as he wasn’t authorised to speak with the media told PTI that there was no mechanism to check the veracity of the documents at the time of registration and renewal (after two years).

“How do you counter such official documents?” said the official. “But we try to do due diligence on our part. If there is any doubt, we immediately demand the original documents from the applicants to check if they have sent us a tampered copy. AITA can’t be blamed for this.”

Suhaan Karkal, whose son Vardan is competing this year at the Nationals, said the non-deserving players end up grabbing the scholarships and other benefits while the genuine kids do not get a fair chance to prove their talent.

“If a 14-year-old is playing against a 17-year-old, who stand better chance to win? It should be looked into. It’s very demoralising,” he said.

Iqbal Qureshi, whose son is also competing at the Nationals, said medical tests should be made mandatory for all participants.

“Sports is a career now,” Qureshi told PTI from Mumbai. “We are investing a lot of money and time to make our kids good players. If they get beaten by an unfair manner, the parents and kids will loose interest and it’s not good for the sport.”

It has also been learnt that AITA had sent out a document to a number of parents in February asking for feedback but has not done anything about it.

“Yes, we had received a document from AITA but what have they done,” asked a parent, who did not wish to be named.

“There was also an over-age case involving an Under-12 player and documents, gathered after investigation proved that Siddhi Khandelwal, the winner of the National championship had fudged age. All the AITA did was move her from U-12 to U-14 category. Is it a good deterrent?” the parent questioned.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.