Indian Football

UAE beckons: India seal AFC Asian Cup 2019 spot with a comfortable 4-1 win over Macau

Balwant Singh’s introduction for Jackichand Singh at half-time reinvigorated the attack as Sunil Chhetri scored his 55th international goal.

Team India booked their ticket to the United Arab Emirates for the 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup after winning their fourth consecutive match in the third round of the qualification campaign by defeating Macau 4-1 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

India, who started the match knowing a win was enough to seal their berth in the continental competition for the first time since 2011, took the lead through midfielder Rowllin Borges in the 28th minute. Macau, to the surprise of the team and the crowd, pulled a goal back through Nicholas Tarrao before the end of the first half.

But it was captain Sunil Chhetri again who broke the deadlock at the stroke of the hour mark, before an own goal by Macau defender Man Fai-Ho in the 70th minute snuffed out any hopes of a comeback for Macau. Jeje Lalpekhlua added a fourth in extra time after an assist by Chhetri to make it a comfortable win for India.

Sunil Chhetri expressed his relief at early qualification, “It’s the biggest event in Asia and thank god we are there.”

The night started with India on the front foot but the teeming rain at the Kanteerava Stadium made it difficult for either side to play passing football. Once they found their footing, it was a combination of Jeje and Borges that helped Stephen Constantine’s men score the first goal of the night. After Jeje set Borges up at the edge of the box, his deflected shot left the Macau goalkeeper with no chance.

There was then a lapse of concentration by the Indian defence that put a spanner in the proceedings. A cross from the right was not dealt with by Sandeep Jhingan and Anas Edathodika and Tarrao sneaked in between the pair to head past Gurpreet Singh. This was the first goal scored by Macau and the first conceded by India in this round of qualifying.

Looking to force the issue at hand, Constantine made a half-time substitution by bringing Balwant Singh on for Jackichand Singh and that proved to be a game-changer. In the 60th minute, Jeje won the ball in the midfield and released Balwant quickly down the right, who then found his captain Chhetri at the far post with a well-measured cross. All the talismanic striker had to do was tap in from close range. He promptly celebrated by giving the credit to Balwant for his good work down the flank.

Matters were made simpler just 10 minutes later when a weak cross from the right by Holicharan Narzary was slashed into his own net by defender Fai Ho. While the result was sealed then, India continued to pour forward in the last quarter. Chhetri repeatedly tried to set up his strike partner Jeje for a goal, and after a series of offside calls against the Indian forwards, the captain succeeded. A little touch from the outside of his boot to an unmarked Jeje in the middle added sheen to the scoreline.

India have now qualified for the marquee Asian tournament with two games to spare. This is the fourth time they will be in the event where they finished runners-up in 1964.

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

