Indian Tennis

Tennis: First national title in the bag, Dalwinder Singh is set to take his game to higher level

After Sunil Kumar Sipeya, the 21-year-old is only the second player from Punjab to win it.

by 
Harvest Tennis Academy

When newly-crowned national champion Dalwinder Singh first picked up a tennis racquet, he thought he was going to play badminton.

As a student at the government school in Jassowal, Punjab, he had raised his hand at once when Harvinder Singh Saran, the owner of the Harvest Tennis Academy, asked the children if they were interested in learning the sport. Singh, an NRI, set up the Harvest Tennis Academy in 2005 in Punjab, a place where tennis was not a very popular sport.

Today, both finalists of the recently concluded National Tennis Championships train there. Incidentally, Singh’s father is employed as a bus driver at the Harvest Academy, which completely sponsors the player’s career.

Why did Singh raise his hand if he didn’t even know about the sport? To get out of school? To get a chance to play more?

“I can’t really say, I thought it was badminton and a few of us went to the ground. I got out of school as well and here we were given racquets and I soon started to enjoy the sport,” he told The Field.

Singh’s natural talent was spotted by Harvey sir (Saran) and the Punjab youngster soon knew a lot more than just the name of the sport.

That was 13 years ago. Since then, the now 21-year-old has played in the International Tennis Federation circuit and has broken into the top-800 in the ranking. He reached the final of the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tournament at the Harvest Academy in May 2016, but lost to Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 6-4 on his home turf.

Image Credit: Harvest Tennis Academy
Image Credit: Harvest Tennis Academy

The national title is his biggest triumph yet, and in his own words, was a dream come true. Singh is only the second player from Punjab to win it, after Sunil Kumar Sipeya. He had lost in the quarter-finals in the last edition of the event, and was seeded fourth this year.

While it is known that not many top players participate in the Indian tennis nationals, the field was by no means was no cakewalk this year. En route the title, Singh pipped top seed Suraj Prabodh 6-3, 6-4 in the final, second seed, overpowered second seed Bava Haddin – to whom he has lost a couple of times this year – 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals and outlasted qualifier Nitin Kumar Sinha with a marathon 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in the quarters.

In fact, he almost didn’t make it past the first round, losing the first set in his opening match to Paras Dahiya.

“After losing the first set in the first round, I told myself that I have to win. Once I won that match, and then the next, I slowly started gaining in confidence as I went ahead in the competition,” he said.

His gameplan, he says, was simple: don’t get your serve broken, and break theirs. Singh’s serve is his biggest weapon according to his head coach Milos Pavlovic, and he stuck to the plan.

“I was feeling confident after the first few wins, and I was focused on not losing my serve. Even in the final, my serve was not broken and I was able to break him. I have played and beaten Prabodh before, but I was still a little nervous. I thought that if I win the first set, the pressure will be on him, and that’s what I did,” Singh recounted.

Serbian coach Milos Pavlovic. Image Credit: Harvest Tennis Academy
Serbian coach Milos Pavlovic. Image Credit: Harvest Tennis Academy

Singh is a big-hitter, with a strong backhand to match his serve, according to the Serbian coach Pavlovic. Seeing the potential in his serve, the coach worked on the toss and swing further few months back.

But the tipping point for Singh this year was his change in approach mentally as well. “His physical movements on court are good, and at the nationals he played with determination.He was playing aggressive in this tournament, but most importantly he was disciplined in his game,” Pavlovic told The Field.

“But being aggressive is one thing, and being disciplined is another.We were discussing that before every match, and this time he played with maturity,” he added.

The national title could well be the catalyst at 21-year-old. “Now that I have achieved one big dream, I have even more confidence for the future tournaments,” he said. He leaves for Malaysia to play in the ITF tournaments later this week.

Singh’s next goal is to break into the top 300 of the ITF rankings, his current rank is 1053. Pavlovic believes that Singh can come up to 500-600 with a few good results in the near future.

Whether he charges ahead or or not Singh has already inked his name as a national champion. He will now hope to capitalise on this new-found momentum and make his mark in Indian tennis.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.