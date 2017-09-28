2017 U17 World Cup

Reality bites: Drubbing against Ghana showed India have a long way to go

India completely disintegrated in the second half, as Ghana racked up 27 shots against the hosts.

 
AIFF Media

In what was billed as their biggest test till date, the Indian colts fell short against a strong Ghana side. The west Africans were dominant from start to finish, sweeping aside the Indian team 4-0.

This time though, coach Luis Norton de Matos had no scope for the “It could have been 2-1..” or “2-2” narrative that he has employed after the previous two defeats. His team was comprehensively outplayed in every department but the Portuguese put it down to a tiring team.

Two goals did come in the dying minutes of the game but that shouldn’t take anything away from the fact that unlike the previous two matches, India didn’t have a single moment where they truly threatened the Ghana goal or created a chance of some significance.

Lalengmawia tries to control the ball in midfield (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)
Yet, when the line-ups were announced, it felt like de Matos had finally opted to take the handbrakes off the team. The midfield, consisting of Jeakson Thounaojam, Suresh Wangjam and Amarjit Kiyam, combined physicality and passing ability while Nongdamba Naorem and Rahul KP played on either side of Aniket Jadhav, who returned to the line-up.

In defence, Namit Deshpande was benched as Jitendra Singh returned to the heart of defence alongside Anwar Ali, who was playing his third match in seven days.

For the first 20 minutes, India didn’t trouble the Ghana defence but certainly took the fight to the West Africans. The game was fought at an even pace, as Suresh pushed forward in what resembled a 4-2-3-1 formation by India to counter Ghana’s 4-3-3.

Soon enough though, Ghana asserted their superiority in midfield by pressing high up the pitch and looked to flood the Indian half with numbers, looking to unnerve De Matos’ boys. The ploy worked like a treat, as India soon retreated deep into the last third, playing a 4-5-1 as everyone bar Aniket defended the goal with their lives.

Stalin tries to play the ball out of defence. (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)
With De Matos later claiming that his boys tired after the half, perhaps this energy would have been better spent against Colombia? We will never know of the outcome of that ploy, but it was curious to see that India had tried to match Ghana’s pace with their own, especially in their third match in seven days.

The Portuguese also claimed that when bodies become physically tired, the thinking process goes out of the window. In such a case, why Amarjit and Nong, both supposedly struggling with injuries, had started, becomes a question of paramount importance.

As expected, both were replaced on the stroke of the hour, leaving the other tired legs to try and defend. Ghana made it easy for India in the first 40 minutes though, as they kept shooting from distance, long-rangers that didn’t ruffle Dheeraj and co but certainly drew the ire of visiting coach Samuel Febin.

As the half drew to a close, Sadiq Ibrahim whizzed past Sanjiv Stalin and drove in a low ball which Dheeraj could only parry to Eric Ayiah, as the Ghana captain swept home the rebound to give his team a crucial lead on the stroke of half-time. All of De Matos’ best-laid plans were undone in that one moment and as we’ve come to expect from the Portuguese, his lack of a plan ‘B’ laid the foundation for a rampant Ghana post half-time.

The Portuguese head-coach claimed that Ghana could have played eight matches in three days and could have remained fit. Surely he didn’t expect his own players to do the same? At half-time, pro-active decision making may have shored up the defence or midfield with an extra pair of fresh legs but no substitution came and soon Ghana were two to the good.

As Edmund Arko-Mensah drove to the touchline, he cut it back to Ayiah, whose instinctive left-footed finish gave Dheeraj no chance. Ayiah, scouted by Manchester City, had been quiet all tournament but chose this night to come up trumps.

Rahim Ali, Ninthoi and Lalengmawia were brought on but could make no difference as Ghana drove on in the last few minutes. The latter, a Mizo midfielder, was shrugged off the ball far too easily as Ayiah’s replacement, Richard Danso was clear through on goal and effortlessly put it past Dheeraj.

A minute later, Ibrahim Sulley’s shot hit the post and with a diving Dheeraj caught in the wrong position, all Emmanuel Toku had to do was to place it and so he did, to compound India’s misery.

In India’s last match of the tournament, the gulf in quality between them and the rest had become painfully clear. Ghana, meanwhile, will be relieved as they qualified for the Round of 16 and are potential title contenders.

Ghana's stats on the left. (Image courtesy: Fifa.com)
Against Colombia and US, Ghana had 17 and 18 shots respectively while they racked up 27 shots here. The important part of that stat for Ghana was that while they managed a 35% shooting accuracy against Colombia (6 out of 17) and 16.6% against US (3 out of 18), they managed a marginally higher 37% accuracy, but their shots on target (10) were higher than in the previous two games combined.

As India’s midfield faded badly, it gave Ghana the license to shoot, one they took gleefully. For all of the praise that India’s defenders have garnered, Dheeraj Singh still had to face 65 shots in his three matches, 25 of which were on target.

The goalkeeper has saved 16 shots, the highest of any goalie throughout the tournament so far and on the balance of it, could have been protected better by his defence and midfield. All Ghana had to do was to keep peppering the Indian goal and hope Ayiah took his chances, which he did.

The half-time stats read 48% possession in favour of India, the highest they had garnered in a single half all tournament but stray passes and Ghana’s physicality and pressing buried them in the second period.

At the end, Febin offered a damning assessment of the game, “We have watched India and were hoping that India would turn up to the party but they didn’t do so today.” One will only hope that party master De Matos was listening.

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

Shutterstock

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.