Will he? Won’t he? Aguero’s possible return from injury headlines Man City vs Stoke

Sergio Aguero’s possible return to fitness could give Manchester City a significant lift as they seek to stay on top of the Premier League with victory against Stoke City on Saturday.
The striker, who is one goal short of equalling the club’s all-time scoring record, broke a rib when a taxi in which he was travelling crashed into a lamp post in Amsterdam on September 28.
Argentina’s national team doctor Donato Villani suggested during the recent international break that Aguero would be out of action for six weeks following the crash, yet the forward resumed light training on Tuesday.
City are wary of rushing back the 29-year-old too quickly, as they are conscious that a further blow to the ribs could cause more damage if the injury has not healed properly, and will leave a decision on his availability as late as possible.
A total of six goals in five games during September took Aguero to a total of 176 for the club, and one more will equal the City record, set by Eric Brook between 1928 and 1939.
If Aguero does not make it, City will hope that Gabriel Jesus can rediscover his club form after three games without scoring, his longest goalless run since arriving at City from Palmeiras in January.
Jesus goals
Jesus used the international break to show that he still has no problems scoring for his country, with two goals as Brazil completed their successful World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory over Chile.
But whoever plays in attack, City will face a tough game, according to midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. “I know Stoke are uncomfortable to play against,” Gundogan said. “We have to be on our game from the word go and be at our best because we want to keep our good form going as long as possible.”
Without Aguero for their most recent league game, free-scoring City still won 1-0 at Chelsea to remain ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.
Kevin de Bruyne, who scored the winner at Stamford Bridge, returned from international duty with Belgium unscathed, despite featuring in a World Cup qualifier in Bosnia last weekend on what he called “the worst pitch I have played on since I was seven years old”.
France defender Benjamin Mendy, who will miss the rest of the season with cruciate knee ligament damage, is City’s only long-term injury absentee, although captain Vincent Kompany remains a doubt with a calf problem.
Stoke will look to follow up their 2-1 home victory against Southampton before the international break, but manager Mark Hughes must do so without central defenders Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi.
Captain Shawcross is refusing to set a target date for his comeback from a back problem while Dutchman Martins Indi is still nursing a groin injury.
January signing Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 18 matches for Stoke and 32 appearances overall, following his missed penalty against the Saints.
“We’ve told him that if he starts getting down on himself and losing confidence it will just compound it, so he’s got to keep going,” said assistant manager Mark Bowen.
“We see his qualities every day in training, and I’ve said to him that one of these days he just needs the old man upstairs to smile on him and then he will be up and running. He’s bubbly in training and we encourage him to be that way. He hasn’t scored for a while, but if he beats himself up that’s only going to compound the issue.”
Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification
Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.
A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.
Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.
These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.
Need for food fortification
In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.
A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.
Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency
Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.
The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.
What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns
Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.
Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.
The future scenario
With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.
In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.
BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.
Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.