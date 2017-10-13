After Kante blow, Conte looks to rejig Chelsea ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Antonio Conte must work out how to overcome the loss of midfielder N’Golo Kante when Chelsea attempt to get their Premier League title defence back on track at Crystal Palace.
Conte’s side signed off for the international break with a disappointing home defeat by Manchester City that left the defending champions in fourth place, six points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders.
And the Blues suffered another blow last week when Kante picked up a hamstring injury while on duty with France. The midfielder limped out of the 1-0 victory against Bulgaria, and after returning to Stamford Bridge to be examined by club doctors, is now expected to be out for the rest of the month. Kante, 26, has been an ever-present during the league campaign so far.
While Conte will be confident his side can beat bottom club Palace, the former Leicester City man’s absence will be felt during the coming weeks when Chelsea will expect to make progress in the league and in back-to-back Champions League group meetings with Roma.
Conte is also likely to be without Alvaro Morata, who is suffering from a hamstring problem picked up in the City defeat. The forward’s injury is not as bad as first feared but he is not expected to be risked at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
The loss of two influential figures will place pressure on Conte’s squad. The manager was believed to have been left frustrated by his club’s failure to bring in more players during the transfer window.
And his decision to initially replace Morata with Willian, a midfielder, against City raised doubts about the manager’s faith in Michy Batshuayi, his only other recognised senior striker.
Batshuayi, who scored a memorable winning goal in the Champions League visit to Atletico Madrid, should start against Palace but Conte has also spoken of the possibility of employing Eden Hazard as a false centre-forward.
Hazard comeback
Hazard made his first league start of the season against City and the Belgium forward warned it will take time for him to overcome the lingering effects of a long-term ankle injury.
“I missed football for three months and it’s not easy to come back after a big injury but I did,” Hazard said. “I worked out during the summer. I just want to play football. I will miss some games, I will play bad for some games. I just want to play football and try to bring the best of me.”
Palace manager Roy Hodgson faces far more significant problems as his side attempt to halt a dismal start to the season that has left them without a point or a goal from the opening seven matches. Already Palace’s prospects look bleak, although they could be boosted by the return of winger Wilfried Zaha against Chelsea.
Zaha has been out with a knee injury and his absence has contributed to his team’s woeful lack of creativity up front. Hodgson, though, is convinced he can see signs of improvement.
“The messages being put across are being grasped by the players. We now have Chelsea and it doesn’t get any easier,” said the former England manager after the defeat by Manchester United before the international break.
“The break will be good to get more work done. I hope my enjoyment and passion for the game will spread over to the players. At the moment we’re like a boxer knocked down by superior fighters. We try to stay in there and not surrender.”
Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification
Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.
A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.
Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.
These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.
Need for food fortification
In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.
A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.
Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency
Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.
The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.
What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns
Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.
Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.
The future scenario
With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.
In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.
BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.
Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.