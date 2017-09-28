2017 U17 World Cup

Fifa U-17 World Cup: France thrash Honduras 5-1, to play Spain in Round of 16

New Caledonia earned their first-ever World Cup point as they drew 1-1 with Japan.

Fifa Media

European powerhouse France rallied from a goal down to hand a 5-1 drubbing to Honduras in Guwahati and qualify for the knock-out stage as group toppers in the Fifa U-17 World Cup.

France had already booked a Round of 16 berth before today’s game but they now go into the knock-out stage with an all-win record in Group E.

They will face Group D runners-up Spain – European qualifying tournament winners – in their Round of 16 match in Guwahati on October 17.

Despite the loss, Honduras also qualified for the knock-outs as one of the four best third-placed teams. They finished third in the group with three points. Japan finished second in the group with four points after being held by minnows New Caledonia in another match in Kolkata. New Caledonia finished last in the group with one point and were eliminated.

France dominated the exchanges with 66% possession and had 10 shots on target as compared to just three by Honduras.

Honduras took a surprise lead in the 10th minute through Carlos Mejia but France rallied and then outplayed the Central American rivals with five goals, three of them coming in the second half.

Alexis Flips struck twice in the 23rd and 64th minutes while Wilson Isidor (14th), Amine Gouiri (86th) and Yacine Adli (90+6) were the other France scorers. With his fifth goal in three matches, Gouiri maintained his status as the top scorer of the tournament so far.

France had a shot at the Honduras goal as early as the third minute but Isidor’s right footed shot from the left side of the box was saved by the goalie. It was Honduras who took the lead in the 10th minute as Mejia’s left-footed shot from a difficult angle found the back of the France net.

France equalised in a matter of four minutes when Isidor shot home from the centre of the box after Alan Kerouedan sent him on the clear with a fine through ball. Honduras had two shots at the France goal, one by Mejia in the 20th minute and then by Axel Gomez one minute later but those did not result in any goals.

Flips gave the lead to France in the 23rd minute as he beat Honduras goalkeeper with a shot from the centre of the box. France continued their domination in the second session and a Willem Geubbels’ shot hit the left post in the 55th minute.

Next minute, Flips could not beat the Honduras goalkeeper but in the 64th minute, he was not to be denied his due as his right-footed shot from a very close range hit the top right corner of the net. France scored two goals towards the end of the match with star striker Gouiri adding his name in the scoresheet six minutes from regulation time for his fifth goal in three matches – the highest in the tournament so far.

Six minutes were added as injury time and from the last kick of the match Adli scored with a brilliant free-kick from just outside the box.

New Caledonia earn first-ever World Cup point

East Asian powerhouse Japan were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited New Caledonia in Kolkata but scraped through to the pre-quarterifinals from Group E in the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

Keito Nakamura dribbled his way past the New Caledonia defence from the right to score for Japan in the seventh minute, in the process notching up his fourth goal in three matches.

It looked like a walk in the park for the Japanese who toyed with the U-17 World Cup debutants. But it was not to be and Japan survived a second-half scare with New Caledonia making some incisive second-half raids.

That led to the equaliser by captain Jekob Jeno who scored in the 83rd minute to earn a historic point for New Caledonia in their first U-17 World Cup appearance.

It was also the second U-17 World Cup goal for New Caledonia who scored their first goal of the tournament through Sidri Wadenges in their 1-7 defeat against France.

The draw, however, was enough for the ‘Blue Samurai’ juniors to seal a fourth pre-quarterfinal, for the first time since Mexico 2013 – in their eighth U-17 World Cup appearances.

Japan finished second behind France (nine points) with four points in Group E. In the round of 16 match on October 17 at the same venue, Japan play the winners of Group F, which could be either England or Iraq.

New Caledonia, who were eliminated, will return home with some pride after leaking 12 goals from their first two matches. Making nine changes in their starting line-up, Japan almost took a second minute lead when Naoki Tsubaki’s right-footer from the left side of the six-yard box missed the target.

In the 34th minute, Nakamura’s right footed shot from the centre of the box was blocked by Pierre Bako, while in the 42nd minute his shot from the centre of the box was again blocked.

The Oceania qualifiers seemed lucky and must thank the woodwork for conceding just one goal at the break.

Akito Tanahashi’s shot hit the upright and again late in the first-half Japan were denied a goal when Taichi Yamasaki’s header from the centre of the box hit the right post.

Japan enjoyed a 69% ball possession in the first-half but could not add to their goal tally. New Caledonia had their first attempt at the goal by Theo Bosshard in the 31st minute but only to miss an open net in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Togo Umeda who made his U-17 World Cup debut.

New Caledonia almost scored in the 82nd minute when Vita Longue’s left-footer from a Neil Wahiobe assist missed the far post by a few inches as they made some inroads into the Japan box with a late surge.

A minute later, Jeno headed home from a very close range to the bottom left corner of the net after being set up by Bako with a headed pass following a corner as New Caledonia return home with their heads held high.

