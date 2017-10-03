Golf: Lahiri finishes at tied 10th in CIMB Classic, Chawrasia earns spot in WGC Champions Cup

With Diwali just a few days away, is your Diwali shopping still pending? The Amazon Great Indian Festival (14th-17th October 2017) is your solution for last minute shopping hassles. With 10 crore+ products on offer over the next five days, all you have to worry about is grabbing the best deals as they come. There are great discounts to be found through the blockbuster deals, golden hour deals and even exclusive Dhanteras offers. This is your guide for tackling that monstrous Diwali shopping list for once and for all.

All you need to know before you dive right in

Amazon app users would once again have an upper hand, with exclusive deals on top brands. Like the previous editions, Amazon Prime members can avail several exclusive perks. Look out for the Prime Exclusive offers. If you aren’t a Prime member yet, consider joining right away as this the last chance to join Amazon Prime at its introductory price of Rs 499. The price will shoot up to Rs 999 after the sale. Reload your Amazon Pay wallet for cashback of up to Rs 500.

Also explore the exchange offers and doorstep pick-up options on purchase of big products like mobiles, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs, washing machines and refrigerators.

Deal tracker

This edition is also offering a mindboggling range of discounts - 150+ offers on mobiles, 100+ deals on electronics, 5000+ offers on apparel and accessories, and 800+ offers on home and kitchen products. You can navigate by each product category, or check out the price-specific deal categories which will make it easier to sift through the offers.

Dhanteras offers are a new addition in the third wave of the sale. The app-only Golden Hour deals will be active from 8.00pm to 12.00 am every day of the sale. The Under Rs 499 deals will be available again throughout the five-day sale period.

Tick items off your Diwali shopping list

Head to the Dhanteras offers section to avail up to 10% off on silver and gold coins and up to 60% off on gold and diamond jewellery. Also give your kitchen a makeover with up to 50% off on stainless steel items, up to 60% off on copper items and up to 50% off on cookware sets. Items for your Diwali puja are also available for under Rs 499.

Stocking up on gifting items, but clueless about the ideal gifts? Don’t be an obtuse relative or friend. Check out Amazon’s range of festive gift cards to make sure no one’s disappointed. You can also check out Amazon’s gift hampers, a collection of assorted chocolates, sweets, and other delicious goodies.

To create a welcoming home for all your visitors, invest in making your home look impressive and inviting. The Great Indian Sale is your one stop shop with up to 60% off on bedsheets, up to 75% off on home decor, up to 60 % off on curtains and furniture and up to 55% off on decorative lights. Cater to your guests with flat 33% off on festive gift packs, 40% off or more on wax tea light candles and nuts and dry fruits.

Now that your house is sparkling, its time for you to dress up for the occasion as well! Complement your Dhanteras jewellery purchases with fashionable ethnic wear - available up to 70% off for men and 80% off for women.

For a great night in this Diwali, consider a karaoke session. Persang Karaoke Aspire PK-8165 Karaoke System with remote is available for Rs 10,624. This high-end system has a total song bank of 6620, inbuilt memory of 16GB and expandable memory of up to 32GB.

Home appliances to make life easier

The Great Indian Sale is especially worthwhile for those looking to invest in home appliances, with up to 35% off on washing machines, up to 30% off on refrigerators and up to 40% off on TVs. Standout deals include BPL 6.2kg Top Loading Washing Machine, available for Rs 5990. You can save up to Rs 5,435 on Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator. A blockbuster deal worth looking into is on the Panasonic 100cm Full HD LED TV, at Rs 26,990 - more than Rs. 15,000 off.

Big discounts on personal electronics

All that research on smartphone specs is going to come in handy in the second of the Great Indian Festival. There are exclusive offers to be sought on some of the most popular smartphones. It’s a great week for Nokia loyalists. The brand is back with Nokia 6, and it’s available during the sale for Rs 14,999. Lenovo K8 Note will be available for Rs 11,999 (10% cashback on SBI cards). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (16GB) will be Rs 11,490.

Those looking for personal computers can shop for Intel Core i3 (1TB) laptops from major brands such as HP, Apple and Dell. The MacBook Air (13.3 inches) for example is available for just Rs. 49,999 - over Rs. 25,000 off. If you’re looking for flexibility and portability, check out Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 (16GB, 4G), which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Gamers rejoice! Gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S and Sony PS 4 500GB Slim Console will be available at minimum Rs 1,490 off.

There are several deals on products to support your devices. Storage devices to boost your device’s memory will be available for up to 50% off. Look out for Seagate 1 TB External Hard Drive, which will be available for Rs 3,899. SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro SD memory card will be available for Rs 699. Don’t forget to enhance your PC’s security by investing in an anti-virus product; McAfee Anti-Virus (1-year subscription) will be available for Rs 90.

You can even buy networking devices at up to 60% off. A notable deal is on JioFi 4G Portable Data + Voice Device, available for Rs 999 during the sale days. Moreover, mobile accessories will have discounts up to 80% off. Choose from USB mouse, keyboards and lightning cables (Amazon lightning cables at minimum 55% off).

The sale will see great discounts of up to 50% off on speakers from the top brands. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) will be available for Rs 1889.

This edition of Great Indian Festival is great time to add to your collection of Amazon’s native products. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Perhaps the biggest blockbuster deal of this edition - you can request an invitation to avail the launch offer of Amazon Echo in India. For the sale period, it will be available at a discount of 30%, along with a complementary Amazon Prime subscription for one-year. This handsfree device would enable you to instantly connect to Alexa to play music, control your smart home, get information, news, weather etc. and is extremely handy for just Rs. 3,149.

Indulge in your interests

There are deals to satisfy people of all leanings. Musicians can find musical instruments and add ons, gamers can splurge on joysticks and video game CDs. On offer are Skyrim, Call of Duty and the Sony PS4 exclusive - Horizon Zero Dawn.

Fitness buffs can look forward to attractive discounts health care devices (up to 50% off), active wear (up to 70% off), sports equipment (up to 50% off) and sports nutrition products (up to 30% off). Cycling enthusiasts can check out bicycles available for at up to 30% off. The highly rated Fitbit Charge 2, will be available at Rs 9,999.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. On availing the offer, you only need to pay your EMI provider only the order value, equally divided over your repayment timelines. The interest rate charged by the bank is effectively available as an upfront discount. The No Cost EMI is applicable to credit cards from all banks (Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and to Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. SBI debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% cashback on their purchases. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secure shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival and the festival of wealth and prosperity coinciding, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than the just above categories! For a prosperous run up to Diwali, click here.



This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.