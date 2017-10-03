New Zealand captain Kane Williamson picks Chahal, Kuldeep and Pandya for special praise

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it would be a tall ask for the visitors to tackle the guile of young Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming limited overs series, starting in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Both (Kuldeep and Chahal) are very talented bowlers. Their exposure in the IPL has been huge for them and pushed their case to play for India. They both have been very successful. We know it will be a tough challenge, but one that guys are looking forward to,” Williamson said in Mumbai.

“[There are] not too many Chinaman bowlers going around and those coming in have all been fairly successful. It’s a challenge that the guys are looking forward to,” said Williamson referring to Kuldeep.

“Obviously their (Kuldeep and Chahal’s) skill sets are very good, but it’s important how we adapt to the surfaces,” he added.

India have once again ‘rested’ senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match ODI series commencing here on October 2 and included Kuldeep, Chahal and left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel. Asked whether he was surprised to see the exclusion of established duo from the India n team, the Kiwi captain said, “There are so many quality players within the Indian squad and they have been playing so much cricket lately that it’s only natural that certain players are rested at certain times.”

“At times, throughout the summer, when we had busy schedules we did the same thing. It’s impossible for everyone to play all formats all the time because the schedule is so dense. It’s the nature of it, but you always know that the team India put out will be very strong.”

Kuldeep impressed in the ODI series against Australia and became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick. New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said that his players had faced Kuldeep during the IPL and it was a plus point for the visiting team.

“It’s a very individual thing. A number of players have faced Kuldeep during the IPL. Some of them played in the same team (Kolkata Knight Riders), so there’s enough information sharing going on there,” said Hesson.

“Some guys watch the hand or look at the wrist, or some read it off the pitch, some see it in the air. Everybody is a little different. Wrist spinners also provide scoring opportunities, so we’ve got to make sure that we’re not necessarily jumping in shadows and we’re actually playing the ball rather than thinking of them as too much of a mystery spinner,” the coach added.

Recalling their 2-3 loss against India on the previous visit last year, Williamson said, “It’s always a tough tour coming to India as a lot of oppositions have found in recent times. To be 2-all going into that last game (at Vishakapatnam) a year ago was a good effort.

“We played some good cricket, but I don’t think we displayed a complete performance going into the last game. It was disappointing. It’s nice to be back here again and the guys are looking forward to the tour.”

“A number of guys have had experiences of playing over here which is always helpful, but we still want to prepare well. These two (practice) games (On October 17 and 19) coming up are important for us in our preparation,” he added.

New Zealand have picked six players in the squad from their ‘A’ team which is presently touring India. Williamson said that the ‘A’ tour gave exposure to their players about Indian conditions. They will play three T20Is after the conclusion of the ODI series, with the last one scheduled on November 7 at Thiruvananthapuram.

“The ‘A’ tour was fantastic for our side to get exposure in this part of the world. A number of guys coming from that side into the Black Caps. It is nice to have that exposure. Most of those guys haven’t experienced this part of the world before,” he said.

Kane praise for Hardik

Williamson also spoke about how Hardik Pandya is a vital cog lending balance to the Indian squad.

“Certainly in the last year or two, he’s been playing outstandingly well. We saw it in the IPL. And even in the series against us, he bowled very well. Now, we’re seeing him come along with the bat and making contributions that any team would be pretty happy to have from their all-rounder.”

“He’s a very vital player for the Indian side in terms of a fast bowling all-rounder that I suppose in these conditions, it accommodates the spinners so much, but to have a fast bowling all-rounder that bowls good pace and hits it out of the park is always exciting to have,” added Williamson.

Pandya has played an important role in recent times in the limited overs games for India and in the ODI series won 4 -1 by India, he scored 222 runs at just over 55 per innings with 83 as his highest score, besides taking six wickets with his brisk medium pace. Incidentally, the 24-year-old Baroda cricketer had made his ODI debut against the Kiwis at Dharamsala when they visited last year and his career graph has been on an upswing since then.

His performance against Australia has impressed former captain Ian Chappell so much that he wrote in a column that Pandya “is potentially the the fast-bowling allrounder India have craved since Kapil Dev retired.”