Badminton

Kiran George, Neha Pandit clinch All India Senior Ranking singles titles

Sakshi Phogat became the first Rajasthan player to win an All India title by bagging the U-13 crown in a ranking meet in Goa.

Kiran George (second from left) and Mahima Aggarwal pose with their trophies along with the coaching staff in Bengaluru | Facebook/Umendra Rana

Experienced Neha Pandit and up-and-coming Kiran George bagged the women’s and men’s singles titles in the All India Senior Ranking Badminton tournament in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pandit, seeded sixth, got the better of 16th seed G Vrushali 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 in an hour and five minutes to clinch the women’s crown, while the unseeded Kiran had to come back from a game down to defeat fourth seed Harshit Aggarwal 15-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Kiran’s elder brother Arun bagged the men’s doubles crown along with Sanyam Shukla, as the top-seeded pair defeated K Chaitanya Reddy and T Hemanagendra Babu 21-14, 12-21, 21-14 in the last match of the day.

Arundhati Pantawane, the 2011 National Games women’s singles gold medallist who is making a comeback to the circuit after a knee injury in doubles, had to settle for the runners-up spot in mixed doubles after she pulled a thigh muscle.

Pantawane and Shlok Ramchandran had done well to reach the summit clash after coming through the qualifying rounds and looked favourites to clinch the title when they took the opening game rather easily against K Nandagopal and Mahima Aggarwal. However, the injury forced them to concede the match 11-21 21-13 12-3.

Sakshi Phogat wins u-13 girl’s singles title

In Margao, Goa, Sakshi Phogat became the first player from Rajasthan to win a national ranking tournament when she defeated top seed Tara Shah 21-16, 7-21, 21-14 to clinch the girls’ U-13 singles title.

Tasnim Mir of Gujarat bagged the girls’ Under-15 crown defeating local hope Tanisha Castro 21-14, 21-14 in a rather one-sided encounter.

In the boys event, Pranav Rao Gandham bagged a double crown in the u-15 category. The Telangana shuttler first hammered S Rithvik Sanjeevi 21-9, 21-15 before teaming up with Sai Vishnu Pullela, son of Pullela Gopichand, to beat V Suhas and S Chiranjeevi Reddy 21-16, 21-14 for the boy’s doubles crown.

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

